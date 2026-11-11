Home Affairs expands Smart ID services to 753 bank branches, beating 750-branch target

The Department of Home Affairs has expanded Smart ID services to 753 bank branches, surpassing its 750-branch target more than four months early, with over one million South Africans already benefiting.

Home Affairs has expanded Smart ID replacement services to 753 bank branches nationwide, surpassing its target of 750 branches more than four months ahead of schedule.

The Department of Home Affairs announced the milestone, saying more than one million South Africans have already benefited from the expanded service. The digital partnership with the banking sector was launched on 9 March 2026 as a cornerstone of Minister Dr Leon Schreiber's Home Affairs @ home reform agenda. The initiative originally aimed to scale the service to 750 branches by the end of the 2026/27 financial year, which ends in March 2027.

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Department Exceeds Target with 753 Bank Branches Offering Smart ID Service

Just eight months later, the department has exceeded that objective. Schreiber said the department had achieved what many regarded as an extremely ambitious target, with more than four months to spare. At the beginning of the current administration, only 214 Home Affairs offices nationwide were equipped to process Smart ID applications.

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The integration of 753 participating bank branches over the past 246 days has expanded the department's Smart ID footprint to 967 locations, an access increase of more than 350 percent. Citizens can walk into participating branches of four banks: ABSA, Capitec, First National Bank and Standard Bank. The service allows South Africans to apply for a Smart ID without making a prior booking or completing paperwork beforehand.

Applications are processed using secure biometric technology, with the department stating the process takes approximately five minutes. The streamlined service eliminates the need for prior bookings, paperwork or long queues. Schreiber said the expansion was intended to make Home Affairs services more accessible, particularly in communities previously excluded from convenient access to these services. He added that the department plans to expand the digital partnership further, with more banks and services expected to be added shortly.

Rollout Supports Phase-Out of Green ID Book, Enhancing Security

The rollout supports the department's longer-term plan to phase out the green ID book. The department has identified the older document as a security risk because of its vulnerability to fraud and identity theft, and as a key pull factor for illegal immigration. Increasing the number of locations where South Africans can access Smart ID services is therefore intended to make the transition to the newer identity document easier.

Transitioning citizens to the more secure Smart ID Card strengthens the overall security and integrity of South Africa's identification framework. Schreiber highlighted the historic pace of the rollout. He said the increase in access of over 350 percent in just 246 days is the fastest service expansion in the department's history, adding that the days of standing in a long queue just to apply for a replacement Smart ID are fast coming to an end.

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He further emphasized that the department is proving its capacity to meet and exceed public expectations through innovation. At a time when people have often complained that government falls short of its promises, he said Home Affairs is demonstrating that government is not only able to deliver on its commitments, but can, through innovation and fundamental reform, exceed all expectations.

Historic Pace of Expansion Brings Dignity and Access to Millions

Reaffirming the department's commitment to building world-class digital public infrastructure, Schreiber said the initiative is successfully including millions of previously excluded citizens in critical services at an unprecedented scale and pace. Every day, he added, the department continues to accelerate its work to entirely redesign and rebuild Home Affairs for the modern age, anchored in its quest to deliver dignity for all.

South Africans seeking to apply for a replacement Smart ID can locate their nearest participating bank branch by visiting myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za. The department has indicated that additional banks and services will be incorporated into the project shortly.