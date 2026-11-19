Home Affairs now offers adult passport applications at 480 bank branches, raising the national footprint to 708 locations and removing queues and paperwork.

South Africa has expanded passport services to 480 bank branches nationwide, with Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber announcing the change on Wednesday. The move increases the national passport service footprint from 228 traditional Home Affairs offices to 708 service locations.

The rollout includes 68 Absa branches and 412 Capitec branches across the country. The service operates under the Home Affairs @ home digital partnership with the banking sector, which already supports Smart ID replacement applications. Schreiber said the expansion means adult citizens no longer need to queue or complete paperwork to apply. The department said applications take about five minutes and require no prior booking.

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Schreiber Eliminates Queue Wait Times

Schreiber said the change tripled access to passport services overnight. He described the reform as eliminating queues rather than simply shortening them. The service is available to South African citizens aged 18 and older applying for a standard or maxi adult passport. Citizens can apply through a participating Capitec or Absa bank app, website, or branch.

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Applications are submitted to Home Affairs for verification, processing, and production. Applicants can collect their document from a selected branch or have it delivered where the bank offers that option. At Capitec, the 32-page Adult Tourist Passport costs R700 and the 48-page Maxi Adult Tourist Passport costs R1300, including a R100 service fee. At Absa, the Adult Tourist Passport costs R600 and the Maxi Adult Tourist Passport costs R1200.

Schreiber said the timing of the expansion is designed to accommodate the busy festive travel season, giving citizens more convenient access to passports before they travel. The rollout follows the Smart ID replacement service launched on 9 March 2026. That service has processed more than 1.16 million applications in eight months and is now available at 833 branches.

Smart ID Service Outpaces Expansion Goals

Schreiber said the department exceeded its target of expanding Smart ID services to 750 bank branches more than four months ahead of schedule. Home Affairs said Smart ID service locations grew by over 350 percent in 246 days to 967 locations nationwide, benefiting more than one million South Africans. Citizens can now apply for a Smart ID replacement without prior booking or paperwork at Absa, Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank branches.

Schreiber said the department recently exceeded its 750-branch target, with the service now at 833 branches. The next phase of the Home Affairs @ home programme will introduce first-time Smart ID applications and passport applications for minors at participating bank branches. The department also plans secure courier delivery for Smart ID cards and passports so citizens can receive documents at their doorsteps. Schreiber said the reforms reflect innovation, partnership, and urgency.

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Green ID Book Retirements Begin Soon

He said the ultimate goal is to let citizens apply for documents within minutes and never again stand in a Home Affairs queue for an ID or passport. Home Affairs said production of the green ID book will permanently end on 31 March 2027. A 12-month grace period will follow before the green ID book ceases to be valid on 31 March 2028.

The department said retiring the booklet is a critical step toward protecting citizens from identity theft, financial fraud, and document abuse. Citizens can locate their nearest participating bank branch and verify available services at myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za.