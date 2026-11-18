South Africans over 18 can now apply for passports at 480 bank branches, tripling the national footprint from 228 to 708 locations. The fully automated biometric service eliminates queues, booking and paperwork.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced on Wednesday that South Africa ns older than 18 can now apply for passports at 480 bank branches across the country.

Passport Service Trips Branch Numbers

The launch took place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. For the first time, citizens can apply for a passport outside the traditional Home Affairs network. The expansion more than triples the number of locations offering the service. Until now, passports were only available at 228 Department of Home Affairs offices nationwide.

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With the launch of the bank channel, that number jumps to 708 service points. Schreiber said literally overnight the number of locations where South Africans can apply for passports tripled from just 228 to 708 nationwide. The 480 branches are part of the department's digital partnership with the banking sector. Capitec is contributing 412 branches to the initiative, while Absa provides 68 locations.

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An older eHomeAffairs model previously covered only 32 bank branches by appointment. The same partnership launched Smart ID replacements at banks on March 9. The department says the service has since processed more than 1.16 million applications and is now active at 833 branches. The newly launched passport service mirrors the Smart ID model.

Automated Process Removes Queues

There is no prior online booking, no paper forms to complete at the branch and no queues at the Department of Home Affairs. Passport applications at these branches require no booking or paperwork and take five minutes to complete. The process is fully automated and built on biometrics to ensure strict security protocols. If the applicant's photo does not match the population register record, the passport will not be manufactured.

This system completely eliminates the scope for fraud and photo-swopping. Schreiber said this network allows citizens to bypass the traditional Department of Home Affairs offices. He added that this move marks the beginning of the end of standing in a queue to get a passport. That claim will be tested by citizens who have long associated Home Affairs with early-morning queues, offline systems and, in rural areas, a full day's travel just to reach an office.

Smart ID Replacement For Green Book Holders

People holding only a green ID book who apply for a passport at one of the 480 branches will automatically apply for a smart ID card. Production of green ID cards stops on 31 March 2027 and they cease to be valid identification on 31 March 2028. About 14.7 million people relied on green IDs as of October. The department has framed the launch as timely, coming weeks before the December travel peak when demand for passports typically surges.

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The bank rollout also prepares South Africa to introduce a biometric e-passport in the new year. This upgrade aims to position the country to negotiate for greater visa-free access to the rest of the world.

Next steps in the rollout will be for first-time Smart ID applications, passport applications for minors at banks and the introduction of secure courier delivery of both Smart IDs and passports to applicants' homes. Home delivery of documents applied for at banks is also planned for near future implementation.