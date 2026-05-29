Holy Rosary School Rowers Shine at International Regattas in UK

Four rowers from Holy Rosary School represented South Africa at international regattas in the UK, winning gold and other top finishes at Dorney Lake.

Four talented athletes from Holy Rosary School have returned from the United Kingdom after representing Rowing South Africa with distinction at two international regattas. The Holy Rosary School rowing team, consisting of Erin Beeming, Cleo de Keizer, Emilia Riccardi, and Kate Zillen, showcased exceptional skill and determination at the famed Dorney Lake, the venue for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Their selection for the prestigious RowSA U16 Development Tour followed standout performances at the South African Schools Rowing Championships. The tour lasted ten days and provided the young rowers with a platform to compete against elite British clubs and schools, marking a significant milestone in their athletic careers. The girls displayed grit and technical prowess that have become hallmarks of Holy Rosary School's rowing programme, earning admiration from their coaches and the broader South African rowing community.

The squad opened their international campaign at the Wallingford Regatta, where De Keizer and Beeming secured a gold medal in the JW16 Four final. This victory was a testament to their rigorous training and teamwork. The school's depth was further highlighted as Zillen, De Keizer, and Riccardi earned a commendable fourth-place finish in the JW16 Quad final.

Beeming also delivered a top-five finish in the JW16 Eights, while Zillen teamed up with Annabelle Logan of St Stithians to finish fifth in a competitive Senior Women's Double heat. The momentum continued the following day at the Scullery Regatta, an event focused on the technical discipline of sculling. Riccardi delivered a standout individual performance in the single sculls, qualifying for and winning the B final.

In the double sculls, Zillen and Beeming fought through to the B finals, where they secured a strong fourth-place finish. The school's rowing expertise was also recognized through the selection of coach Thabelo Masutha, who served as one of the official tour coaches, providing vital leadership to the national development squad abroad. Commenting on the impressive achievement, this season's Holy Rosary chairperson, Roberto Riccardi, expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishments.

He noted that seeing the girls compete at a venue like Dorney Lake was a proud moment for the entire Holy Rosary community. He emphasized that while dominating locally is one thing, adapting to international conditions and holding their own against top-tier British scullers demonstrates the depth of talent being nurtured at the school. The girls' success, particularly the gold in the JW16 Four, is a testament to their discipline and the many early mornings they have dedicated to training.

The experience gained from this international exposure will undoubtedly lift the standard of the local Holy Rosary School Rowing Club. The school community congratulated the rowers for flying the flag for South Africa both at home and abroad. These young athletes have returned with invaluable experience and memories that will inspire future generations of rowers at Holy Rosary School and beyond





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