Jurenzo Julius, a breakout star for the Hollywoodbets Sharks, produced an impressive performance in the 46-7 victory over Benetton in the United Rugby Championship. Julius scored a hat-trick of tries, tormenting the Benetton defence and setting the tone for his team's impressive showing.

Jurenzo Julius of Hollywoodbets Sharks scored hat-trick of tries during the United Rugby Championship against Benetton Rugby at Kings Park on Saturday, restoring some pride with a thumping 46-7 victory over visiting Benetton in Saturday's United Rugby Championship round 17 clash.

Jurenzo Julius, the young and explosive centre, tormented the Benetton defence throughout the afternoon with his strong carries and well-timed passes, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the second half. The Sharks forwards laid the platform for the youngsters to shine, dominating both the set-piece and collisions, with the front row of Ox Nche, Eduan Swart and Vincent Koch in complete control at scrum time.

The match saw the Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi concussion by Jacob Umaga in the closing stages of the half, unable to continue. Captain Andre Esterhuizen then added the Sharks' third try from a lineout maul in the 26th minute, with scrumhalf Bradley Davids finally adding the conversion in the second stanza. Benetton offered little on attack even after returning to 15 men.

The match also saw JP Pietersen's rings changes, with JP Pietersen introducing an entirely new front row of Phatu Ganyane, Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs. Siyaya's flyhalf debut also ended early, with Jean Smith taking over at pivot





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United Rugby Championship Hollywoodbets Sharks Jurenzo Julius Hat-Trick Of Tries Tournament Clash Kings Park Set-Piece And Collisions Front Row Scrum Time Benetton Rugby Flyhalf Flashing Brilliance

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