Holiday Habits and Insurance: How to Stay Protected During Your Break

Planning a summer holiday? Learn how your actions during your vacation can impact your insurance coverage. This article offers key tips on car safety, home security, and policy awareness to ensure a worry-free getaway.

Summer holidays, often associated with road trips, sunshine, and a well-deserved respite, are a cherished time for many South Africans. However, as the excitement builds and people eagerly anticipate their journeys, it's crucial to pause and consider how their holiday habits could potentially impact their insurance coverage.

According to Wynand van Vuuren, a client experience partner at King Price Insurance, the relaxed atmosphere of the holidays, while the intention, can sometimes lead to increased risk-taking or overlooking important details that could have significant consequences for insurance claims. Understanding the potential pitfalls and taking proactive measures can significantly contribute to a stress-free and enjoyable vacation experience.\One common oversight involves lending out one's vehicle. While seemingly innocuous, handing over car keys to friends or family necessitates verifying who is insured to drive the car. Insurance policies are typically based on the declared regular driver. If someone else, especially someone under 25, is involved in an accident while driving the insured vehicle, it could negatively affect the claim or increase the excess amount. Furthermore, if the person driving the car at the time of the accident does not possess a valid driver’s license, the insurance company might outright reject the claim. In addition to vehicle-related concerns, leaving one's home unattended for extended periods presents another potential issue. Most insurance providers impose limits on the number of consecutive days a property can be unoccupied before certain cover conditions change. Homeowners planning extended holidays must carefully review their policy for such clauses. Practical precautions are equally important: securing all doors, windows, and gates; testing the alarm system; arranging for a trustworthy individual to regularly check the property; and safeguarding valuables, including high-value items like solar panels, gate motors, and gas bottles, which are often targets for theft. Addressing potential risks before embarking on a holiday will contribute to peace of mind.\Furthermore, neglecting essential car maintenance can be a costly mistake. The open road is a quintessential element of South African holidays, but failing to conduct basic car checks can result in expenses far exceeding those of mechanical repairs. If poor maintenance contributes to an accident, the insurance claim could be partially or completely rejected. Van Vuuren emphasizes the importance of checking tire tread, windscreen wipers, brakes, and lights, as well as fixing any chips or cracks in the windscreen and topping up all fluids before departure. Another area where holidaymakers may inadvertently create issues is by ignoring the fine print of their insurance policies. The excitement of holiday planning often leads to a disregard for administrative details, but understanding the policy’s intricacies can make a significant difference in the event of an unforeseen situation. Many people assume their policies automatically include rental car coverage, towing services, roadside assistance, or emergency medical transport, but not all policies include these options. Even if such provisions are present, specific procedures may need to be followed. A review of the policy with the insurance provider will confirm that car, home, possessions, and travel essentials are correctly insured. Lastly, reckless or impaired driving behavior is a guaranteed way to invalidate insurance coverage. Insurers are highly unlikely to pay a claim if the driver's blood alcohol level exceeds the legal limit. Speeding or engaging in reckless driving also carries the risk of voiding coverage. Preparing for a holiday, by addressing these potential issues, is important for a smooth and stress-free trip. The ultimate goal is to enjoy a vacation without the added stress of financial or legal complications





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