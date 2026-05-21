HIV Treatment Figures Fall Short Despite US Funding Cuts

Despite the impact of US funding cuts being less severe than initially feared, the number of people starting ARV treatment has only increased by 40,000 between 2024 and 2025. This lack of growth in treatment numbers remains a major concern, especially considering the ambitious government plan to add 1.1 million more people to ARV treatment through its Close the Gap campaign.

Dr. Leigh Johnson, an epidemiologist and developer of the Thembisa model, expressed concern over the latest HIV treatment figures. While the impact of US funding cuts has been less severe than initially anticipated, the number of people starting ARV treatment has only increased by 40,000 between 2024 and 2025.

This lack of growth in treatment numbers remains a major concern, especially considering the ambitious government plan to add 1.1 million more people to ARV treatment through its Close the Gap campaign. Johnson highlighted that the disruptions to US funding last year have led to a significant gap in technical support, monitoring, and services for vulnerable groups. He emphasized the need to focus on filling these gaps to ensure the success of the HIV treatment program





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HIV ARV Treatment Funding US Close The Gap Thembisa Model Epidemiologist Technical Support Monitoring Vulnerable Groups

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