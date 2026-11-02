HIV-positive father gets life for raping, attempting to murder 13-year-old daughter

A 41-year-old HIV-positive man was sentenced to life in prison by the Vredenburg Regional Court for raping and attempting to murder his 13-year-old biological daughter. The court found he intended to infect her with HIV through unprotected sex.

A 41-year-old HIV-positive man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and attempted murder of his 13-year-old biological daughter. The Vredenburg Regional Court handed down the sentence on two counts of rape and one count of attempted murder.

HIV Positive Father Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor child. The attempted murder conviction followed the State's case that he intended to kill his daughter by having unprotected sexual intercourse with her while knowing he was HIV-positive. The court heard the father had separated from the child's mother and the girl had been living with him since the age of four.

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In his plea explanation, he said on 25 May 2025 his partner showed him pornographic material she claimed was found on the child's cell phone. This angered him, and he instructed the child to pack her belongings, telling her he would take her to her mother's home. Instead, he drove to the back of a beach in Paternoster and parked in a secluded area.

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He exited the vehicle, walked to the passenger side, opened the door, and instructed the child to lie on her back. He then removed her pants and underwear and raped her. Afterwards, he drove home with her without taking her to her mother's home. The father admitted he knew he was HIV-positive and that by having unprotected sex with his daughter, he could infect her.

Prosecutor Highlights Betrayal of Parent Trust

State Prosecutor Chandre Minnaar argued in aggravation of sentence that the victim was a child entitled to protection, care, guidance, and security, especially from her parents. Her youth made her vulnerable and dependent on adults. Minnaar submitted it was of grave concern that he was her biological father, who bore a fundamental responsibility to protect her from harm, exploitation, and abuse. His conduct was a profound betrayal of the trust inherent in the parent-child relationship.

Further aggravating the offence was that he knew he was HIV-positive but disregarded his daughter's health and life by raping her without a condom. His conduct was a grave violation of her bodily integrity, dignity, and wellbeing. In her victim impact statement, facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Deonett Boltney, the victim expressed her trauma. What happened made me feel sad.

I was very angry because how could my own father want to do this to me? I did not expect this from him, she said. He disappointed me a lot, but despite this, he remains my father, and I still love him very much, her statement read. She further stated: Daddy, I hope you enjoy prison life.

I don't really know what it is like to grow up without a father, which is why I feel sorry for my little sister and brother, but it is your own fault. The court sentenced the man to life imprisonment for the first count of rape, 35 years direct imprisonment for the second count of rape, and 25 years direct imprisonment for attempted murder. The sentences will run concurrently.

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Court Orders Registration as Sex Offender

The court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act and unfit to work with children under the Children's Act. It also ordered his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and that the victim and her guardian receive formal notification of the sentence. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Adrian Mopp welcomed the sentence.

Gender-based violence and violence against women and children remain matters of serious national concern in South Africa, he said. The President has publicly recognised the gravity of gender-based violence and has called for decisive action to address this scourge, Mopp added.

NPA Vows Vigorous Prosecution of Perpetrators

This matter must be considered against this broader social context, particularly because the victim was a minor subjected to sexual abuse by a person who was both her biological father and someone from whom she was entitled to expect protection. Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Eric Ntabazalila said it remains committed to vigorously prosecuting perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence, particularly those who target children and abuse positions of trust.

This sentence sends a clear message that those who violate the dignity, bodily integrity and safety of children will face the full might of the law, Ntabazalila said.