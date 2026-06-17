Historic Point for DR Congo as They Hold Portugal to Dampened World Cup Draw

The Democratic Republic of Congo earned their first ever World Cup point and scored their first tournament goal in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Portugal. A superb defensive display and moments of attacking threat secured a historic result.

In a stunning display of resilience and tactical discipline, the Democratic Republic of Congo secured a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal in their World Cup Group K encounter.

This result marks the first time the Congolese nation has scored a point and a goal at a FIFA World Cup, a monumental achievement for a team making only its second appearance at the global finals. From the outset, Congo matched their more illustrious opponents, delivering an excellent team performance that fully merited the point they earned. They even had moments where a winning goal seemed possible, creating numerous opportunities and forcing Portugal into uncomfortable positions.

The defensive foundation was exceptionally solid, with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau largely untested as Portugal's solitary shot on target resulted in their goal. The back four, in particular, delivered a masterclass in organization and individual defending, neutralizing Portugal's potent attacking threats for the vast majority of the contest. The right-back, known for his attacking prowess, delivered a surprisingly robust defensive performance, completely nullifying Portugal's left flank throughout the 90 minutes.

His distribution from defensive areas was precise, completing all seven of his passes in the final third, which helped Congo transition effectively. In central defense, the partnership was imperious. One centre-back was a literal rock, contributing five crucial clearances and four ball recoveries while winning both of his ground duels, constantly disrupting Portuguese rhythm.

The other central defender faced relentless pressure from the opposition forwards but mostly held his own, showcasing bravery despite only winning one of his four physical contests. The defensive effort was a collective triumph. In midfield and attack, the team worked tirelessly. Arthur Masuaku, operating from left-back, was a quintessential modern fullback, providing the precise cross for Congo's equalizing goal and creating several other chances.

His engine was remarkable, completing seven of eight final-third passes and making three progressive carries, consistently pushing the play forward. The central midfielders were workhorses, covering immense ground with four progressive carries between them, but their play was occasionally marred by sloppy possession in dangerous areas and some wayward shooting attempts from distance.

The forward line was led by the goal scorer, whose intelligent movement and sharp finishing were highlighted by a powerful header thatxis the net and another strike that crashed against the post. He was the most vibrant attacking threat, though his decision-making in the final third could have been more composed at times.

Late substitutions, including a 16-minute cameo for Masuaku, helped the team see out the result, securing a point that will be cherished in Congolese football history and sends a powerful message to the rest of Group K





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DR Congo Portugal World Cup Group K Draw Historic Result Defensive Performance Arthur Masuaku Goal

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