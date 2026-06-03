Historic First Win Halves R123-Million PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra Jackpot for Friday 5 June 2026

The South African National Lottery has witnessed a historic moment as the inaugural Sizekhaya draw resulted in a jackpot win, immediately reducing the combined PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra prize pool for Friday 5 June 2026 from R123 million to half its value. This article details the dramatic changes following ITHUBA's exit, the new operator's inheritance of the deficit, altered game mechanics, and what this means for players.

In a stunning turn of events for South African lottery enthusiasts, the combined jackpot for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra, which stood at a staggering R123 million for the draw on Friday 5 June 2026, has been slashed by half following an unprecedented win in the first-ever Sizekhaya draw.

This outcome directly contradicts the initial concerns about rollover fatigue and simultaneously fulfills the new operator's promise of creating more jackpot winners. The transition from the previous operator, ITHUBA, to Sizekhaya was fraught with uncertainty, particularly regarding the handling of the substantial accumulated deficit left behind. Sizekhaya's decision to inherit and immediately address this financial shortfall through a major win has reshaped the landscape for the upcoming Friday draw.

The sequence of events began with the conclusion of ITHUBA's operational tenure, leaving the National Lottery in a state of flux regarding the fate of the massive rollover prize. The arrival of Sizekhaya as the new license holder brought clarity, but also surprise, as the company chose to absorb the deficit into its first operational draw.

This televised event, branded as Sizekhaya's inaugural draw, resulted in a single lucky individual claiming the entirety of the combined prize fund, a figure that had been building over numerous previous draws. Consequently, the total amount available for the subsequent PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra draws on 5 June 2026 is now precisely half of what it was projected to be, fundamentally altering player expectations and strategies for that specific date.

Beyond the immediate impact on the prize pool, the new operator has implemented subtle but significant modifications to the core game mechanics. While the essential format of selecting five main numbers remains, the rules governing the draw process and possibly the probability calculations have been adjusted. These changes, described as





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Sizekhaya Powerball Powerball Xtra South African National Lottery ITHUBA Jackpot Lottery Win Game Mechanics Change

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