Historic First: Congo Stun Portugal with World Cup Draw and First-Ever Goal

The Democratic Republic of Congo made history at the World Cup, holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in Group K. Congo scored their first ever tournament goal and earned their first point in a performance marked by defensive solidity and attacking verve, led by a superb right-back and a lively forward line.

In a historic moment for African football, the Democratic Republic of Congo secured their first ever point and scored their first ever goal at the FIFA World Cup finals, drawing 1-1 with Portugal in a pulsating Group K encounter.

The Congolese, competing in only their second World Cup appearance, delivered a performance that defied their underdog status and stunned the football world. From the opening whistle, they exhibited a tactical discipline and fearless attacking spirit that completely unsettled a Portuguese side brimming with individual quality. While Portugal eventually equalised through a可再生能源 ..





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Congo DR Portugal Group K Historic Draw First Goal Arthur Masuaku Mpasi-Nzau Defensive Display

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DR Congo's World Cup return against Portugal highlighted by Ebola disruptionDR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre hopes for a strong showing at the 2026 World Cup as they face Portugal in Houston. The Leopards make their first appearance since 1974, their preparations disrupted by an Ebola outbreak that forced a 21-day quarantine and a move of training camp from Kinshasa to Belgium.

Read more »

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE: Watch FIFA World Cup Group K - score, commentary, updates & statsWatch BBC TV coverage, listen to Radio 5 Live commentary and follow live text updates as Portugal open their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo in Houston Stadium, USA.

Read more »

Portugal Held to 1-1 Draw by DR Congo in World Cup Group StagePortugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were frustrated in a 1-1 draw against Democratic Republic of Congo in their World Cup group stage match in Houston. Portugal scored early through Joao Neves but could only manage one shot on target, while DR Congo equalized late in the first half through Yoane Wissa and hit the post through Cedric Bakambu.

Read more »

Ronaldo Fails to Score as Portugal Held by Congo in World Cup OpenerCristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as Portugal were held 1-1 by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their 2026 World Cup Group K opener. The result puts pressure on the 41-year-old, who is yet to win a World Cup.

Read more »