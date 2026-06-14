Historic Draw for Qatar and Morocco's Shock Lead Highlight World Cup Opening Day

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off with dramatic results including Qatar's first-ever point, a tied game between Brazil and Morocco, and Scotland's return after 28 years.

The opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a mix of historic milestones and tightly contested matches across multiple groups. In Group B, host nation Qatar secured their first-ever World Cup point through a dramatic late own goal by Switzerland 's Miro Muheim, earning a 1-1 draw in Santa Clara, California.

Switzerland had taken the lead in the first half via a Breel Embolo penalty, but Qatar's persistent pressure culminated in Muheim's unfortunate deflection deep into stoppage time, sparking jubilant celebrations among the home fans. For Qatar, the result represented a significant achievement on the global stage, while Switzerland will reflect on a missed opportunity to secure all three points in their tournament opener.

Group C featured a high-profile clash between five-time champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Morocco, ranked seventh globally, stunned the football world by taking an early lead through Ismael Saibari, who capitalized on a defensive error with a clever chip in the 21st minute. Brazil, ranked sixth, responded through a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Junior, who cut in from the left flank and unleashed a powerful strike to equalize in the 32nd minute.

Despite the draw, Brazil's performance under manager Carlo Ancelotti exposed defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of cohesion, prompting the Italian coach to acknowledge team anxiety while urging optimism for the games ahead. Morocco, meanwhile, demonstrated their tactical discipline and will take confidence from holding one of the tournament favorites. The other Group C fixture saw Scotland end a 28-year World Cup drought with a tense 1-0 victory over Haiti at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

A massive traveling contingent of Scotland's "Tartan Army" created an electric atmosphere, and the Scots delivered with a hard-fought win. John McGinn scrambled home a deflected shot in the 28th minute for the decisive goal, while Scotland's defense held firm against a determined Haitian side making their first World Cup appearance since 1974. Manager Steve Clarke praised his team's mentality and discipline, emphasizing the importance of the three points ahead of their next match against Morocco.

In Group D, the United States opened with a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay, setting the stage for a later clash between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver. Off the pitch, Ghana's foreign ministry lodged a formal protest with Canadian authorities over the denial of visas to midfielder Thomas Partey, requesting a review of the decision ahead of Ghana's opener against Panama in Toronto





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