Historic Clock of Pretoria's Old Council Chamber Restored After Decades

After thirty years of silence, the iconic clock and bells of Pretoria's Old Council Chamber on Church Square have been restored to working order. The project, funded and overseen by the Pretoria Heritage Committee and executed by horologist Louis Nel and his son Ruan, marks a significant step in reviving the historic square and attracting tourism back to the city center. The restoration involved extensive cleaning and repair of the over 130-year-old JB Joyce & Co. clock mechanism and its four Dutch-inscribed bells. Committee chair Sakkie du Plooy described the chiming of the bells as the realization of a long-held dream to breathe new life into the heart of Pretoria.

After decades of silence, the historic clock of the Old Council Chamber on Church Square in Pretoria is ticking again. The bells are finally audible over the square once more, following a comprehensive restoration project initiated by the Pretoria Heritage Committee .

The project, which has already lasted more than eight months, is funded by the Heritage Committee and carried out by clock restorer Louis Nel and his son, Ruan. For Sakkie du Plooy, chairperson of the Heritage Committee, the restoration of the famous clock and the chiming of the bells represent the fulfillment of a dream long cherished.

We want to bring Church Square back to life, and having the clock work again so the bells announce the time was part of that dream. I've almost told people that once the clock keeps time and the bells chime, I can go. That's how great my desire was to get it going again, he says. According to Du Plooy, the project is part of a larger effort to bring tourism back to Pretoria's historic city center.

We want tourists to return to the city center. The tour buses no longer come to the square as they used to. They often drive through Pretoria and around the square without getting off, and then head to Johannesburg. We are the capital of the country and Church Square should be one of the most important tourist destinations in the country.

He says the silence of the bells on Church Square is symbolic of the challenges the area has faced over the years. The Old Council Chamber clock and bells were silent for 30 years. The nearest clock that still chimed was at Uncle Paul Kruger's church. The city hall's bells also don't chime.

The whole environment can come alive again because of this. The historic church associated with former president Paul Kruger is the Reformed Church Pretoria, located at the corner of Church and Potgieter Streets in Pretoria West. Du Plooy says the Heritage Committee started collecting funds a year ago to make the restoration of the clock and bells possible.

High above the square, Louis Nel and his son, Ruan, have been working over the past months to restore the more than 130-year-old JB Joyce & Co. clock to working condition. The Old Council Chamber was designed by Dutch architect Sytze Wierda. Construction began in 1889, and the building was completed in December 1891. The clock was installed in the tower during that period.

The clock itself was completed in 1893, and four bells were placed in the tower in 1894. All four of these bells bear historic inscriptions in Dutch. The cleaning process alone was a long process, says Nel. We removed four floors of rubbish from the tower, from top to bottom.

There were eight sacks full of bird droppings that had to be cleared out. It was incredible how much dust had accumulated over the years. The clock is located in the Old Council Chamber's tower right above the main entrance on the south side of Church Square. The tower is crowned by a statue often identified as Minerva (the Roman goddess of wisdom and war) or a liberty statue.

According to Nel, the clock and bells bore the signs of years of neglect. The restoration work required specialized knowledge. This is not ordinary restoration work. It's special work that must be done in a specific way.

Every component has to be carefully cleaned and restored. Our heartfelt desire was to revive the clock and bells and that has now been achieved, but we still have a lot of work to do to make it sustainable. We have restored historic church clocks before, including the Eastern Church's clock, but this one is special because it's so much part of Pretoria's history.

For Nel, the most emotional moment was when the bells were recently heard again by Pretorians for the first time. A passerby said recently that the last time he heard the bells was when he was still a child. Nel's love for clocks spans decades. My house is full of clocks.

My wife says my clocks have taken over the house. His son Ruan inherited the passion. I developed a love for clocks as a young son. Today it's more than work.

It's a passion, he says. For him, the Old Council Chamber clock is one of the most important historic timepieces in the city. He explains the clock was originally designed to chime at specific times. It chimed at six in the morning, twelve noon, and again at six in the evening.

It coincided with parades and the changing of the guard, says Ruan. There were no tall buildings. There were no paved roads. You could hear horses and you could hear the clock.

People could hear the chimes over great distances. Some even claim as far as Montana! It was part of the sound of Paul Kruger's Pretoria





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Pretoria Church Square Old Council Chamber Clock Restoration Heritage Committee Louis Nel Klokke Historical Bells Tourism Revival Sytze Wierda

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