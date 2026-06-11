Hisense SA partners with Soweto Towers to develop state-of-the-art football pitch for future stars

Hisense SA, a global electronics company, has partnered with Soweto Towers in Orlando to develop a state-of-the-art five-a-side football pitch for the community. The planned pitch will serve as a community hub where dreams can take flight, providing a safe and inclusive environment for youngsters to develop their skills and families to gather.

Hisense SA, a leading global electronics company, has embarked on a journey to nurture future football stars in Soweto, a popular tourist destination known for its rich heritage and deep passion for football.

The company has partnered with the iconic Soweto Towers in Orlando to develop a state-of-the-art five-a-side football pitch for the community. The planned pitch will serve as a community hub where dreams can take flight, providing a safe and inclusive environment for youngsters to develop their skills and families to gather. The sod-turning ceremony for the project took place on Thursday, attended by Hisense SA business and development manager Vinod Balram.

Balram emphasized that the initiative is open to everyone, but bookings are required with the Towers. The company has done numerous community initiatives in the past, and they felt it was important to come to Soweto because of its rich heritage, its deep passion for football, and the incredible talent that exists within this community





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Hisense SA Soweto Towers Football Pitch Future Stars Community Initiatives

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