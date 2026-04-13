Hinge and Hussain's Debut Heroics Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain starred with the ball on debut as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. Hinge took three wickets in his opening over, a first in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a commanding 57-run victory over the previously undefeated Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday night, propelled by the sensational debuts of pacemen Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain . While Rajasthan Royals maintained their position atop the table, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved their second win of the season, climbing into the mid-table rankings. The match was a testament to the unpredictable nature of cricket, with dramatic shifts in momentum and outstanding individual performances. Hinge, a relatively unknown quantity before the match, delivered an extraordinary performance, claiming three wickets in his opening over – a historic first in the IPL – and another in his second. This devastating spell left Rajasthan reeling, reducing them to a precarious 9-5 within the first three overs of their chase of Sunrisers' impressive total of 216-6. Hussain, on his debut, also made a significant impact, securing his first wicket by dismissing the highly regarded Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings. He later returned to dismantle the tail, starting with the dismissal of Donovan Ferreira, who along with Ravindra Jadeja provided the only significant resistance for Rajasthan with a 118-run partnership for the sixth wicket in 72 balls. The pitch, notoriously difficult for bowlers, witnessed Hinge and Hussain combine to devastating effect, with Hinge taking 4-34 and Hussain 4-24, resulting in a combined analysis of 8-58. Rajasthan Royals were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, suffering a comprehensive defeat.

Praful Hinge's opening over was particularly memorable. With his second ball, he had the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, attempting a hook, caught by wicketkeeper Salil Arora. His fourth ball saw Dhruv Jurel play on, and with his sixth, he dismissed South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius, caught on the square-leg boundary. Despite the early collapse, Donovan Ferreira put up a valiant fight, scoring his first IPL half-century with seven fours and three sixes. However, he was eventually dismissed by a clever slower ball from Hussain. The match, anticipated as a contest between the openers, saw both teams' openers falter early on. Sunrisers' Abhishek Sharma was caught at third man attempting a shot off Jofra Archer after Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first. The foundation of Sunrisers' innings was laid by Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, who combined for an 88-run partnership in just 39 balls for the third wicket. Kishan was the aggressor, playing a brilliant innings of 91 off 44 balls, which included eight fours and six sixes, while Klaasen played a supportive role, contributing a composed 40 off 26 balls. After the pair's dismissals, there was a brief lull in scoring before Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 in 13 balls) and Salil Arora (24* in 13 balls) accelerated the run rate, pushing the home team's total well beyond the 200-run mark. The match showcased a dynamic display of both batting and bowling prowess.

The outstanding performances of Hinge and Hussain, particularly in their debut matches, were the defining factors in Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory. The duo's ability to take early wickets, and control the flow of the game put immense pressure on the Rajasthan Royals’ batting line-up. While Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja provided some resistance, the damage was already done. The rapid scoring from Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora, ensured Sunrisers Hyderabad had a formidable total to defend. The match highlighted the importance of a strong bowling attack in cricket and the ability of young players to make an immediate impact on the sport's biggest stage. The Rajasthan Royals were outplayed in all departments with their batsmen failing to put up a fight. This performance showed the unpredictability of the game and the significance of every player stepping up and giving their best. The Sunrisers Hyderabad’s success in this match will give them immense confidence to do better in their future matches





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