Hilton Signs for Luxury Hotel in South Africa as part of Expansion Plans

Hilton, a global hospitality giant, has announced the signing of a luxury hotel in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, as a part of its expansion plans. The hotel, Umfolozi River Hotel, KwaZulu-Natal, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is expected to open in 2028 and will be developed in partnership with Umfolozi Hotel and Spa. The property will feature 102 guest rooms and suites and several leisure and business facilities, as well as amenities like an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby cafe and bar, a spa, gym, swimming pool, meeting rooms, and a ballroom for events and conferences.

Global hospitality giant Hilton is expanding its footprint in South Africa with plans to open another luxury hotel in KwaZulu-Natal, marking the second Tapestry Collection by Hilton property signed in the country within the last year.

The hotel, Umfolozi River Hotel, KwaZulu-Natal, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is expected to open in 2028 and will be located in Mtubatuba, an area known for its strong Zulu cultural heritage and proximity to Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park and iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Hilton sees strong growth potential in South Africa and across the continent and aims to open more than 100 hotels across Africa in the coming years, strengthening its portfolio and introducing more of its award-winning brands to key destinations.

The property will feature 102 guest rooms and suites, along with several leisure and business facilities, and will focus on offering visitors a locally inspired experience that incorporates the surrounding culture, heritage, and natural environment





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Hospitality South Africa Africa Hilton Global Hospitality Giant South Africa Expansion Plans Kwazulu-Natal Luxury Hotel Tapestry Collection By Hilton Umfolozi River Hotel World-Class Hospitality Standards Locally Inspired Experience Zulu Cultural Heritage Proximity To Attractions UNESCO World Heritage Site Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park Isimangaliso Wetland Park Opportunities For The Surrounding Communities

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