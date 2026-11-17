DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis could move from Cape Town to become Johannesburg mayor while Helen Zille returns to Cape Town, as the party seeks a coalition deal with ActionSA to block the ANC in Gauteng. ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont says the party remains open to talks if its concerns about Zille and Cilliers Brink are addressed.

The DA is considering a dramatic proposal that would see Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis move to Johannesburg to take over as mayor, while Helen Zille returns to Cape Town to reclaim the mayoral position he would vacate.

The Sunday Times understands that Hill-Lewis put forward the possibility of swapping mayoral positions with Zille as the DA scrambles to secure an agreement with Herman Mashaba's ActionSA and keep the ANC out of power in Gauteng's major metros. Multiple well-placed sources in both parties confirmed that the proposal had been put to ActionSA leaders as negotiations over the governance of Johannesburg and Tshwane continued. The arrangement could potentially unlock a coalition agreement between the DA and ActionSA in Johannesburg.

Also read DA considers dropping Helen Zille as Joburg mayor as ActionSA ultimatum threatens coalition deal

Deadlock With ActionSA Breaks

A senior DA insider said the proposal was among the options being explored to break the deadlock with ActionSA. The party has made it clear that it is unwilling to work with the DA in Johannesburg while Zille remains its mayoral candidate. According to the insider, if Hill-Lewis stands as mayor of Johannesburg, it means a deal between the DA and ActionSA and locks the ANC out of the Gauteng metros completely.

Hill-Lewis did not confirm or deny the proposal when approached for comment, saying the party would not negotiate through the media. He said the DA does not negotiate in the media and that all options are on the table in what he described as the nature of such a wide-ranging and consequential negotiation for the country. Another senior DA source said the party was prepared to consider the proposal despite the political implications of losing Hill-Lewis in Cape Town.

Advertisement

The source said it would be a hard pill to swallow for the party in Gauteng, but that the DA would not go to the negotiation table with anything off the table. The source added that it may be possible that Hill-Lewis comes to Johannesburg, noting that he is Joburg-born and raised, something a lot of people do not know. The source said the DA had initially hoped to reach an agreement with the ANC but those discussions had stalled.

ANC Negotiations Have Failed

According to the source, it was initially a no as the party hoped it would get somewhere with the ANC, but it is not getting anywhere with the ANC because of Panyaza Lesufi, who the source said really does not want the DA. The source added that Zille's removal was no longer being treated as a non-negotiable issue within the party.

The source said that now that the DA is being locked out by ActionSA because of Mashaba and Beaumont saying Helen must be excused and Nasiphi be mayor, it is no longer a red line for the party and has become a discussion point. ActionSA has repeatedly said it does not have a problem with the DA as a party, but with Zille and Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink.

Beaumont Outlines Coalition Terms

Party chairperson Michael Beaumont stopped short of confirming the proposed swap but said ActionSA remained open to coalition discussions if the DA addressed its concerns. Beaumont said ActionSA has consistently repeated that should the DA help to address this problem, the party would be amenable to discussions around coalition discussions in both of those municipalities, as well as others.

Advertisement

Another DA insider said the proposal was driven by the need to secure ActionSA's support and prevent the ANC from governing the country's economic hub. Zille confirmed that she had heard the speculation about a possible swap but dismissed it. She said she does not put much store by it. The negotiations over the governance of Johannesburg and Tshwane continue as the DA weighs a major strategic shift ahead of coalition decisions in Gauteng.