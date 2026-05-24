Hiker Stranded on Table Mountain Rescuers Swiftly Reach Her With Aid of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

A 22-year-old hiker from China found herself stranded on Table Mountain after daylight faded too early. With limited battery on her phone, she made a call for help. The swift response was aided immensely by the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, which played a crucial role in ferrying rescuers and equipment to the site of the rescue.

What began as a celebratory birthday hike on the iconic Table Mountain quickly turned into a dramatic rescue operation when a 22-year-old visiting hiker from China found herself stranded after daylight faded too early.

She was hiking near the Fountain Ledge scramble section of the popular India Venster route when she became disoriented and unable to navigate safely in the dark. With only 5% battery left on her mobile phone, she made the wise decision to call for help, although she struggled to provide her exact GPS location.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson, David Nel, detailed the efforts that followed her call, explaining that rescuers were able to identify a potential search area based on the limited information she provided. The swift response was aided immensely by the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, which played a crucial role in ferrying rescuers and equipment to the site of the incident. After extending their operations beyond regular hours, the cableway staff transported the rescue teams into the approaching night.

A small team then descended from the upper cable station, swiftly reaching the hiker, who was cold but, thankfully, unharmed. The responders provided her with warmth in the form of a jacket and a head torch, ensuring she was safe and equipped for the return journey to the upper cable station. Nel praised the tireless efforts of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, highlighting the ongoing support they provide to WSAR in challenging situations





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Table Mountain Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Hiking India Venster Route Stranding Search And Rescue Rescue Operation Rescue Team Ferried Rescuers Wilderness Search And Rescue

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