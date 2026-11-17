A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by the George Powervan on an active railway line in the Outeniqua Mountains, prompting urgent safety warnings from operators and George Trails.

Emergency responders rushed a 28-year-old woman to the hospital after she was struck by the George Powervan on Saturday, November 14. The incident occurred in the Outeniqua Mountains where the hiker was walking with three companions on an active railway line.

Hiker Injured on Active Railway Line

Southern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies confirmed that emergency personnel responded to the scene. Spies noted that while information remains sketchy, reports indicate the woman sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

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According to accounts circulated after the event, the group of four hikers heard the approaching rail vehicle. Three members of the group managed to move off the tracks, but the woman was unable to clear the line in time and was struck by the train.

Operator Charl Marais Addresses Safety Concerns

George Powervan owner Charl Marais stated that the woman's injuries initially appeared serious, though available information suggested she had not sustained any broken bones. Marais declined to provide further details regarding her specific medical condition at this time.

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Marais emphasized that the Powervan operators regularly issue warnings against walking on the railway line through social media notices and physical warning signs. He noted that some of these signs have been vandalized, leading some individuals to disregard safety protocols despite the risks.

The operator highlighted that conditions were wet during the incident, which made it particularly dangerous for people to remain near the tracks. Marais also pointed out that the railway line falls within Transnet's servitude, meaning individuals who walk or run on the tracks could face legal action.

George Trails Urges Public to Use Designated Routes

George Trails released a separate public safety notice urging residents and visitors to stay off the active railway tracks in the Outeniqua Mountains and surrounding forest areas. The organization reported a concerning increase in hikers, walkers, mountain bikers, and photographers using the railway as a recreational route.

The organization stressed that the George Powervan railway line remains operational and is not a designated hiking, walking, or cycling trail. The tracks should not be used as shortcuts or as places to stop and take photographs, as they pose significant safety risks to the public.

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A message circulated after the Saturday incident revealed that another group, including children, was on the railway line approximately 100 meters from where the woman was struck. This proximity highlighted the immediate danger present for all individuals in the area.

Legal Risks and Future Safety Measures

George Trails urged the public to respect railway infrastructure and safety warnings. The organization advised everyone to use designated hiking trails and approved recreational routes instead of the tracks. Marais urged anyone who needs to cross the railway line to first check for approaching rail traffic.

The operator specifically warned runners against wearing earbuds or headphones, as these devices can prevent them from hearing the vehicle. These combined warnings from the operator and local trail organization aim to prevent further injuries on this active railway line.