Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela Accused of Political Interference in NSFAS Board Dissolution

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has faced criticism from MPs and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Sihle Lonzi for dissolving the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board, which has raised concerns about political interference and governance failures at the funding agency.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has come under fire from MPs who accuse him of political interference following his decision to dissolve the National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) board.

Members of the Higher Education Committee have also raised serious concerns about how Manamela held a meeting with the dissolved board without prior notice and with no agenda. The Higher Education Department is in the final stages of appointing a new NSFAS board, as reported by Nkabane. Minister Buti Manamela was back before the committee after previously failing to meet with MPs who demanded answers about his decision.

His decision has come under heavy scrutiny from parties and MPs like the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Sihle Lonzi, who suggested that there was a public suggestion that the dissolution of the NSFAS board was due to his wanting to interfere in the appointment of the NSFAS CEO. Manamela stated that the decision followed governance failures at the funding agency and how the board did not comply with certain provisions of the NSFAS Act





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Higher Education Training Minister Buti Manamela NSFAS National Student Financial Aid Scheme Board Dissolution Political Interference Governance Failures NSFAS Act Higher Education Committee Economic Freedom Fighters’ Sihle Lonzi

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