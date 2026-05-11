High-Ranking Police Officials and Businessman Face Charges Over Gold Smuggling and Obstruction of Justice

Three high-profile individuals, including two senior police generals and a Durban businessman, have appeared in court facing charges of illegal possession of precious metals and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly fabricating an undercover operation.

In a startling revelation of alleged systemic corruption within the South African police infrastructure, three prominent figures recently appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on May 11, 2026.

Among the accused were high-ranking officials Major General Feroz Khan of Crime Intelligence and Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the head of the Gauteng Hawks, alongside a Durban-based businessman named Tariq Downes. The gravity of the situation is underscored by the seniority of the officers involved, who are entrusted with the highest levels of national security and criminal investigation.

Their appearance in court marks the culmination of a legal battle stemming from an incident that took place half a decade ago, revealing a complex web of deception and the alleged abuse of state power. The roots of this legal saga date back to May 2021, when Tariq Downes was apprehended by police officers. During a search, authorities discovered a significant quantity of unwrought gold, totaling 75.9 grams.

While the weight may seem modest to some, the street value of the metal was estimated at approximately R62,836. Initially, during the interrogation process, Downes attempted to mislead the investigators by claiming that the precious metal was nothing more than brass bars.

However, the deception deepened when Downes asserted that he was operating as a clandestine undercover agent. He claimed to be working in tandem with Major General Feroz Khan and another unidentified officer. While the officer present at the scene denied any knowledge of Downes or any secret operation, the situation took a turn when Feroz Khan was contacted via telephone.

In an alleged act of blatant professional misconduct, Major General Khan reportedly confirmed Downes' identity as an undercover operative, citing the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. Khan allegedly instructed the interviewing officers to release Downes immediately, effectively using his rank to shield the businessman from legal repercussions. This order was particularly suspicious given that there were no supporting documents or official records to validate the existence of a section 252A undercover operation.

Despite the red flags, the officer leading the interview sought guidance from his supervisor, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Rather than insisting on a formal arrest and the opening of a criminal docket, Kadwa allegedly concurred with the decision to release Downes, though he suggested that an internal enquiry be opened instead of a formal police investigation. This decision is now viewed as a critical attempt to obstruct the wheels of justice. The legal ramifications for the trio are severe.

They are facing multiple charges under the Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005, which strictly regulates the acquisition and possession of unwrought precious metals. According to the State's charge sheet, the accused acted in furtherance of a common purpose to possess these metals without the requisite licenses or authorizations. The law specifies that such materials may only be held for specific purposes, such as jewelry making or scientific research, and only with the explicit permission of the regulator.

Beyond the metal smuggling charges, the trio is accused of defeating the ends of justice by providing false information to police officers regarding the fake undercover operation. This second count highlights a calculated attempt to manipulate law enforcement protocols for personal or mutual gain. During the court proceedings, the tension remained high as defense attorneys fought for the immediate return of electronic devices seized from the accused.

However, Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa strongly opposed this request, noting that the defendants had stubbornly refused to provide the passwords required to access the data on these devices. This refusal suggests a desire to conceal further evidence of their alleged crimes. Despite the seriousness of the charges, the Kempton Park Magistrates Court granted each of the three men bail set at R20,000.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago indicated that while the state would not unfairly prejudice the accused, they would monitor the conditions of their release closely. The response from the South African Police Service has been one of condemnation and a call for internal cleansing. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe described the involvement of high-ranking officers in such a scheme as deeply disturbing.

She emphasized that the arrest of two Major Generals serves as a testament to the organization's commitment to transparency and integrity. By rooting out corruption at the highest levels, the SAPS aims to restore public trust in the justice system.

The case serves as a stark reminder that no individual, regardless of their rank or influence, is above the law, and that the betrayal of public trust by those sworn to protect it will be met with the full force of the legal system





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Feroz Khan Ebrahim Kadwa Tariq Downes Gold Smuggling SAPS Corruption

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