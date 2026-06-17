High‑Paying Entry‑Level Jobs in South Africa Reach Up to R24 500 a Month

Pnet's June 2026 report highlights engineering, IT and finance roles that offer fresh graduates salaries exceeding R24 000 per month, underscoring strong demand for technical skills amid ongoing youth unemployment.

The latest Pnet Job Market Trends Report for June 2026 shines a light on the most lucrative entry‑level positions available to fresh graduates in South Africa, revealing that several roles now start with salaries that exceed R24 000 per month.

While youth unemployment remains a pressing concern, the data shows that graduates who possess the right technical qualifications can break into the labour market with compensation that rivals more experienced professionals. Engineering, information technology and finance dominate the list of high‑paying starter jobs, with monthly earnings ranging from just above R6 000 for some positions to a peak of R24 545 for specialised technical roles.

This upward shift reflects the growing demand for digital transformation and infrastructure development across the continent, as companies compete fiercely for talent capable of supporting their expansion plans. In the technology sector, software development emerges as the top‑earning field for newcomers.

Graduates who secure titles such as Junior Software Engineer, Entry‑Level Full Stack Developer or Front‑End Developer can expect monthly pay between R19 000 and R24 500, depending on the size of the employer and the complexity of the projects involved. The premium attached to coding and development skills is driven by an accelerating investment in cloud services, mobile applications and data analytics, which has left firms eager to onboard junior talent that can be quickly up‑skilled.

Similarly, engineering graduates in disciplines such as civil, mechanical and electrical engineering are offered starting salaries that often exceed R20 000, with some specialised roles in process or petroleum engineering reaching the top of the scale. These figures underline the strong market appetite for graduates who can contribute to large‑scale projects and the nation's broader infrastructure agenda. Financial services also present attractive entry points, though the salary spectrum is slightly broader.

Positions such as Junior Accounts Clerk, Assistant Bookkeeper and Entry‑Level Financial Analyst typically start between R9 000 and R15 000 a month, providing a solid foundation for those aiming to progress toward chartered accountant status or senior financial management roles. For graduates who enrol in professional bodies like SAICA or SAIPA, clerkship programmes and trainee accountant posts generally command salaries in the R12 000‑R18 000 range, reflecting both the rigorous training component and the long‑term career prospects.

Meanwhile, roles in marketing, recruitment and general business support remain viable pathways for entrants, albeit with lower initial remuneration. Marketing interns and junior recruiters usually earn between R6 000 and R10 000 per month, offering valuable corporate exposure and the chance to develop transferable skills that can lead to higher‑paying positions in the future.

Overall, the report demonstrates that despite a competitive job market, South African graduates with targeted technical expertise can secure entry‑level salaries that rival mid‑career earnings in many other sectors, signalling a promising shift for the country's young talent pool





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entry‑Level Salaries South Africa Graduate Jobs Engineering Careers Information Technology Jobs Finance Graduate Positions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top entry-level IT jobs for SA youth revealedDespite ongoing shortages of experienced IT professionals, Pnet sees strong entry-level hiring in SA’s tech field.

Read more »

De Villiers: Bok training is next levelStormers flank Paul de Villiers says his first week in the Springbok camp has been an invaluable learning experience.

Read more »

New Protected Disclosures Bill Proposes Paying Whistleblowers for RisksThe new Protected Disclosures Bill could see whistleblowers being paid for the risks they take in exposing corruption, but a culture shift is still needed in how they are treated.

Read more »

Groundbreaking Adaptation Platform Reveals 950 Local Histories of Sea-Level ChangeAfrican countries can now make informed decisions about ports, housing, flood protection and coastal development with a clear historical record of how sea levels have shifted at specific locations, thanks to a new interactive tool developed through a collaboration of researchers.

Read more »