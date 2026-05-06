High-Level Corruption Inquiry Reveals Massive Security Breach and Missing Narcotics within the Hawks

Major General Hendrik Flynn testifies before the Madlanga commission regarding the disappearance of R200 million in drugs and the alleged involvement of suspended official Lesetja Senona.

The Madlanga commission, currently convening at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, has uncovered a series of alarming failures and potential criminal conspiracies involving the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks .

Central to the ongoing inquiry is the baffling disappearance of narcotics valued at approximately R200 million. These drugs had been seized in a significant operation in Isipingo back in June 2021, yet instead of being processed through the proper legal and forensic channels, they vanished. The testimony provided by Major General Hendrik Flynn, the component head of serious organised crime, has shed light on a systemic collapse of protocol and accountability.

Flynn provided a detailed account of how the seized substances were improperly handled and recorded, noting that the documentation used to move the exhibits was intentionally misleading. A significant portion of the testimony focused on the actions of Major General Lesetja Senona, the suspended head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission has been presented with evidence suggesting that Senona may have had illicit ties to criminal cartels, which raises grave concerns about the integrity of law enforcement at the highest levels. Major General Flynn argued strongly that Senona should have been subjected to a polygraph test to determine his level of involvement in the disappearance of the drugs.

Flynn emphasized that Senona was not merely a distant administrator but was actively involved in the logistics of the Port Shepstone matter. Specifically, it was revealed that Senona visited the Port Shepstone offices shortly after the initial seizure and took direct possession of the key to the room where the drugs were being stored.

According to Flynn, this level of access and involvement meant that Senona was privy to the exact location and status of the exhibits, making his failure to be screened for deception a significant oversight in the internal investigation. The operational failures at the Port Shepstone office were described as nearly catastrophic. It was revealed to the commission that the facility, which was entrusted with the security of R200 million worth of evidence, lacked functioning closed-circuit television cameras.

Furthermore, the alarm system was reportedly turned off at the time the drugs were stolen, creating an environment that was practically an open invitation for theft. The bureaucratic handling of the exhibits was equally flawed. Flynn testified that the drugs were temporarily kept at the Isipingo police station before being booked out under a category that did not accurately reflect the nature of the items.

He asserted that the claim that the exhibits were taken for analysis on a certain date was completely misleading, as the drugs were moved from Isipingo to Port Shepstone without ever being submitted for the required forensic analysis. This chain of custody failure suggests a deliberate attempt to obscure the movement of the narcotics. As the proceedings continue, the commission faces the challenge of balancing the public right to transparency with the need to protect sensitive intelligence.

Jeremy Michaels, the spokesperson for the commission, announced that subsequent testimonies regarding the drug bust and the subsequent theft would be conducted in camera. This means the hearings will be held in private, away from public and media scrutiny. Michaels explained that the nature of the witness testimony is far too sensitive to be led in an open forum, as doing so could potentially compromise ongoing police investigations and alert remaining suspects.

This move toward secrecy highlights the volatility of the situation and the potential for wider networks of corruption to be exposed. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the South African justice system when high-ranking officials are suspected of collaborating with the very criminal enterprises they are tasked with dismantling





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hawks Drug Trafficking Corruption South Africa Madlanga Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Could money problems be slowing down the ANC’s election campaign?An analyst says strong scrutiny on corruption internally is limiting the ANC's financial base.

Read more »

Madlanga Commission Investigates Police Corruption and Delayed Training CentreThe Madlanga Commission is requesting sworn evidence regarding police corruption claims. Simultaneously, political parties are demanding an investigation into a stalled R324 million high-altitude training centre in Mpumalanga, which has seen no construction despite years of allocated funding. Concerns are raised about wasteful expenditure and project delays in the region.

Read more »

Orange Level 8 weather warning issued for Garden Route - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The South African Weather Services has warned of heavy rains and gale force winds from tomorrow.

Read more »

Constitutional Court Raises Concerns Over Corruption Risks in NHIJudges at the Constitutional Court have expressed significant concerns about corruption and inefficiency within the public health system during the National Health Insurance (NHI) hearing, questioning the government's preparedness to address these risks before implementing the new legislation. The Board of Healthcare Funders is challenging the validity of the NHI Act, citing concerns over costs and potential misuse of funds.

Read more »

Johannesburg on high alert: Yellow Level 2 warning issued for severe thunderstormsThe South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of Gauteng.

Read more »

KZN Opposition Parties Demand Suspension of Transport Officials Over Bus Contract CorruptionOpposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal are calling for the immediate suspension of senior transport department officials following allegations that a R6 million-a-month bus contract was unfairly terminated and reassigned after the operator refused to pay bribes and fund political activities.

Read more »