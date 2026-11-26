The Pretoria High Court dismissed an application challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII as leader of the Balobedu nation, upholding her December 2024 recognition.

The Pretoria High Court has dismissed an application challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII as the rightful leader of the Balobedu nation.

The ruling marks a major victory for the young monarch in the long-running succession dispute. The court's decision means the president's recognition of Masalanabo, made on December 2 2024 and gazetted on December 13 that year, remains in force. In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, the court found that Masalanabo's succession was properly established and that the arrangements made for her to become queen had never been lawfully overturned.

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Court Dismisses Royal Family Challenge

The challenge was brought by members of the Modjadji royal family, including her brother and uncle, who argued that the President ignored their wishes when he issued her certificate of recognition. In a 29-page electronic ruling, Judge Mabaeng Lenyai found there were no legal grounds to review the president's decision. Judge Lenyai ruled the family failed to provide sufficient basis to strip the Queen of her title and recognise her brother, Prince Lekukela, as monarch instead.

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The court found that a regency was established after the death of her mother, Queen Makobo Modjadji VI, in 2005. The regent was appointed to act on her behalf until she came of age. The royal family unanimously nominated Masalanabo as queen-elect in November 2015, while the state recognised the Balobedu queenship in 2016. The court held that once Masalanabo came of age, the president was required to complete her recognition as queen.

It also rejected the applicants' attempt to replace the existing queenship with a king based on resolutions they relied on. The court said: I accordingly accept the respondents' submission that a king cannot simply be substituted in the existing Balobedu queenship on the strength of the resolutions relied upon here. The judgment also dealt with the role of former regent Mpapatla Modjadji, who was the applicants' main witness.

Regency Appointment Upheld by Court

The court said he had been appointed to serve as regent on Masalanabo's behalf and could not change the purpose of that appointment by later claiming to act for her brother. It said a regency existed to protect the succession of an identified minor and was not a position that a regent could use to pursue a different claim to the throne. The court also rejected arguments based on Masalanabo's childhood and upbringing.

It said a child who had been removed from her household could not be treated as having rejected her identity. Her living in court-sanctioned care of Mathole Motshekga did not amount to giving up her right to succeed to the throne. Balobedu Royal council chief of councillors Dr Mathole Motshekga is pictured with Queen (then princess) Masalanabo Modjadji. In a statement, the office of Queen Masalanabo welcomed the judgment, saying it brought clarity and finality to the dispute.

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Queen Welcomes Final Judgment

The office said the queen had spent much of the two years since her recognition defending her position in court instead of focusing fully on serving her people. It called on the royal family, traditional leaders and communities across Balobedu to move forward together. The queen said she remained committed to preserving the heritage and customary institutions of the Balobedu nation and improving the well-being of its communities.

The Pretoria High Court's dismissal brings an end to the legal challenge against her recognition as Balobedu Monarch.