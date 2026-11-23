Judge JP Daffue dismissed Sofonia Peter Lephuthing and Refuwe Emmanuel Thwala's application to overturn their dismissals, ruling the order setting aside the interim board's appointment had no retrospective effect.

The Free State High Court has rejected a bid by two former Maluti-a-Phofung Water employees to overturn their dismissals and reclaim their jobs. Judge JP Daffue dismissed the application by Sofonia Peter Lephuthing and Refuwe Emmanuel Thwala.

The workers are from the Maluti-a-Phofung district municipality area in Qwaqwa, Free State. The judge ruled that the court order setting aside the interim board's appointment did not retrospectively undo its earlier decisions, including the termination of their employment contracts. Judge Daffue said the order by Judge Ephraim Molitsoane did not have any retrospective effect. He said no court found that the interim board or Mr Lefora acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally at the stage when the employment contracts were terminated.

Also read Durban Man Denied Urgent Bail Pending Appeal for Threatening Judge and Officials

The judge said the applicants could not use the later ruling to undo their dismissals. He added that the order declaring the interim board's appointment unlawful did not give them the legal basis to challenge their termination in the manner they had chosen. The two employees had sought an order declaring their dismissals unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid. They also sought the retrospective reinstatement of their employment contracts with all associated benefits and conditions.

Advertisement

Workers Challenge Dismissal Lawfulness

They argued that their dismissals were unlawful because they had not been afforded hearings. They also said there was no board resolution authorising their dismissal. They argued that their contracts were terminated by Willie Lefora, who was chief executive officer of the interim board. That board had itself been declared unlawfully appointed by the court in August 2024.

The applicants had been employed by Maluti-a-Phofung Water since July 2010 and September 2011 respectively. The state-owned company is responsible for water and sanitation services in the municipal area. The employees were suspended in September and November 2023 pending investigations into alleged misconduct. They were subsequently charged with allegations including gross negligence, dereliction of duty, contraventions of supply chain management policies, dishonesty and bringing the employer into disrepute.

Their disciplinary hearings, scheduled for April 2024, did not proceed. The company terminated their employment with immediate effect on May 2 2024. The employees had previously approached the labour court for urgent relief. Their application was struck off the roll because they failed to establish urgency.

Labour Bodies Lack Jurisdiction

They also pursued proceedings through the CCMA and the South African Local Government Bargaining Council. Both ruled at different stages that they lacked jurisdiction to deal with the dispute. Judge Daffue said the applicants' dismissals remained in force. He said their dispute about the fairness of the dismissals needed to be dealt with through labour law processes.

Advertisement

He relied on the Oudekraal principle, which provides that an unlawful administrative decision continues to have legal effect until a court sets it aside. The judge said the court order declaring the interim board's appointment unlawful did not set aside any of the decisions taken by that board. Judge Daffue said the fairness or otherwise of the dismissals needs to be adjudicated by the labour court.

Judge Questions Multiple Litigation Strategy

He also questioned the applicants' decision to pursue litigation in different forums while their labour court proceedings remained pending. He said litigants should not be allowed to cause unnecessary litigation by seeking essentially the same relief in separate forums. The application was dismissed with costs, including counsel's fees on scale B.