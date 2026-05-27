High Court Ruling Allows Private Sector to Procure FMD Vaccines, Criticizes Ministerial Delay

The Pretoria High Court ruled that farmers may lawfully procure foot-and-mouth disease vaccines, criticizing Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen for lack of valid defence in blocking private imports. The interim order is a victory for agricultural bodies seeking to combat the ongoing outbreak.

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that farmers may procure foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines from lawful importers, manufacturers or their lawful agents, marking a significant shift in South Africa's battle against the highly contagious livestock disease.

The judgment, delivered by Judge Johann van der Westhuizen, found that Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and his department had no valid defence for blocking private sector involvement in vaccine procurement and administration. This interim order is a victory for agricultural organisations such as the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai), Sakeliga, and Free State Agriculture, which have been pushing for a more rapid and effective vaccination campaign.

The ruling comes after over a year of uncontrolled spread of FMD, which has devastated hundreds of farms across the country. Foot-and-mouth disease is a severe viral illness that affects cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. It causes fever, blisters, and lameness, leading to significant economic losses due to reduced productivity, trade restrictions, and culling. The South African outbreak, which began in 2021, has been particularly challenging because the government's vaccination programme has been slow and insufficient.

The World Organisation for Animal Health recommends that at least 80% of cattle be vaccinated within a six-to-eight-week window to achieve herd immunity and stop transmission. However, the government's plan to vaccinate 80% of cattle by December, starting in February, was widely criticised as too slow. The court ruling now allows private sector players to import or manufacture FMD vaccines, provided they do so lawfully and under auditable conditions.

Francois Rossouw, CEO of Saai, hailed the judgment as a victory for all livestock and game farmers. He noted that the minister, his department, and senior officials were responsible for months-long delays in implementing an effective private-sector-led vaccination campaign. The interim order does not create a free-for-all but confirms that farmers may procure and administer lawfully sourced vaccines.

Andrew Morphew, spokesperson for FMD Response SA, an industry body representing over 250 farmers, said the ruling was a critical step in accelerating vaccination efforts. He highlighted that reports show over 90% of commercial beef farmers in KwaZulu-Natal have been unable to access state vaccines, leaving their cattle unvaccinated and vulnerable. The private sector now has the opportunity to fill this gap, but the government must not obstruct lawful imports and manufacturing.

Minister Steenhuisen acknowledged the interim order and pointed to the Gazette Section 10 animal health scheme as a lawful framework for private industry participation. He stated that the department's objective remains to vaccinate at least 80% of the national cattle population with two doses as swiftly as possible, and that about 13.5 million FMD vaccine doses have been procured from local and international sources.

However, the court's decision underscores that the government's past resistance to private involvement has been legally untenable. The ruling is likely to expedite vaccine distribution and help contain the outbreak, which has caused severe economic hardship for farmers. The case also sets a precedent for public-private collaboration in animal health crises. As the country awaits the full review application, the interim order offers immediate relief and hope for a more coordinated and timely response to the FMD epidemic





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Foot-And-Mouth Disease High Court Ruling Private Sector Vaccination Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen Livestock Farming

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