High Court Rules in Favor of State's Arms Deal Corruption Case Against Jacob Zuma and Thales

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled in favor of the state’s Stalingrad strategy application, paving the way for the trial to proceed without further delays caused by interlocutory applications. The case involves corruption charges linked to the multibillion-dollar 1999 arms deal between former head of state and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday ruled in favor of the state’s Stalingrad strategy application, paving the way for the trial to proceed without further delays caused by interlocutory applications.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales face corruption charges linked to the multibillion-dollar 1999 arms deal. Former head of state and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma has repeatedly said he wants his day in court, and now, after years of legal delays, he is finally set to get it. Delivering judgment on Thursday, Judge Nkosinathi Chili said there was no doubt the matter had dragged on for far too long and required the court’s intervention.

Following a brief adjournment, the state and the defence agreed on trial dates, which were then confirmed by the presiding judge. Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the ruling, saying the time has come for the allegations against Zuma and Thales to be fully ventilated in court. Former President Jacob Zuma’s long-running arms deal corruption case will proceed despite pending interlocutory applications.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled the State and defence must meet with the court registrar to finalise trial dates





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High Court Pietermaritzburg Stalingrad Strategy Arms Deal Corruption Charges Jacob Zuma Thales National Prosecuting Authority Interlocutory Applications Trial Dates Finalisation

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