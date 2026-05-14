High Court Rules Against Zuma and Thales in Arms Deal Case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has won its bid to block former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales from further delaying the 1999 arms deal case. The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Pietermaritzburg delivered its ruling on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

“I am a man of God,” says taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni as former NDPP slams NPA The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has won its bid to block former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales from further delaying the 1999 arms deal case .

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Pietermaritzburg delivered its ruling on Thursday, 14 May 2026. The state had filed a counter-application to stop what it described as Zuma and Thales’ “Stalingrad” strategy used to stall the trial. During Thursday’s proceedings, Chili found that Zuma had been employing stalling tactics by filing interlocutory applications in an attempt to delay the arms deal trial.

“A factual finding has been made several times, not only by the full court of this division and the Gauteng division, but also by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Mr Zuma is implementing Stalingrad delay tactics to the commencement of the trial,” he said. The judge stated that allowing the situation to continue unchecked, especially after the dismissal of the appeals, would seriously undermine the interests of justice.

“Without this court’s intervention, it is my view that there is a likelihood of grave injustice or the administration of justice being brought into disrepute. “It is not only the interest of Mr Zuma and Thales that the court has to take into account when considering the state’s application, but also the interest of society. “This court owes the public a duty to facilitate the expeditious commencement and management of the criminal trial,” Chili said.

He added: “Failure by the court to intervene in circumstances where it has been sufficiently established that the strategy implemented by the defence is designed to delay the commencement of the trial will no doubt compromise the integrity of the court and the administration of justice. ” As a result, Chili ruled that the trial must proceed irrespective of any interlocutory applications by either the state, Zuma or Thales





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National Prosecuting Authority Jacob Zuma Thales Stalingrad Delay Tactics Arms Deal Case KZN High Court Pietermaritzburg Interlocutory Applications Expeditious Commencement Administration Of Justice Integrity Of The Court

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