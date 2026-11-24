The Johannesburg High Court has reserved judgment in Julius Malema's urgent bid to stop Helen Zille from repeating corruption claims. A ruling is expected by Friday. Zille argues free speech cannot be curtailed by political convenience.

The Johannesburg High Court has reserved judgment in an urgent interdict application brought by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema against Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille.

The ruling is expected by Friday at the latest. Malema is seeking an interim interdict to prevent Zille from repeating claims that he captured City Power and instructed the appointment of Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city's anti-corruption unit during Herman Mashaba's tenure as mayor. The matter was heard in court on Tuesday. Both legal teams presented brief arguments but not on the merits of the case.

Also read Helen Zille Dismisses Apartheid Claims Amid Johannesburg Coalition Talks

Zille Defends Free Speech Rights

Malema wants the court to stop Zille from making the same or similar claims while their defamation dispute awaits a full trial. The defamation battle is valued at R1 million. Zille is opposing the application, arguing that the allegations have been in the public domain for more than eight years. Her lawyer, Antony Stein, argued that the allegations had been publicly reported over several years and could not simply be dismissed.

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"That can't be glibly dismissed," Stein told the court. Speaking to the media outside court, Zille said freedom of speech should not be restricted to accommodate a politician's interests.

"Our argument in court is that free speech cannot be curtailed by a politician's convenience," she said. "And if he has a case for defamation, then the courts will hear the merits in the full trial," Zille added.

Zille Questions Interdict Timing

"But to bring an urgent interdict to stop me saying things that are already in the public domain is something that would, in our view, severely impede constitutional rights and freedom of speech, which include all of you journalists who also say things that have been in the public domain. " Zille also suggested that the timing of Malema's application was linked to the political sensitivity of the allegations during coalition negotiations.

"And he is saying I shouldn't be saying it now because it makes his position in coalition negotiations difficult," she said. She argued that a politician's political interests should not determine whether allegations can be discussed publicly. She maintained that the claims had been circulating publicly and that the court will consider the merits if Malema indeed has a case. EFF Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe, flanked by National Elections Spokesperson Sixo Gcilishe, gave an update outside the Johannesburg South High Court.

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Maotwe said that instead of submitting online articles as evidence to defend her allegations, Zille should have simply apologised and retracted her statements.

Maotwe Rejects Zille Evidence

"Her white supremacist arrogance must not be mistaken for evidence or place her above accountability," Maotwe said. The EFF leader has demanded that Zille retract and apologise for allegations made during an eNCA interview, or face possible legal action. Zille rejected Malema's demand that she retract remarks made during the eNCA interview and apologise by November 11.

Malema also objected to Zille opposing his threatened R1 million defamation claim in the Western Cape High Court, arguing that remarks about Johannesburg should be dealt with in that city. The presiding judge has indicated that he hopes to deliver judgment before Friday. The case continues to draw attention as it touches on issues of free speech, political accountability, and the ongoing coalition negotiations in Johannesburg.