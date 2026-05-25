High Court Nullifies K148 Road Permit, Halting Tambo Springs Inland Port Project

A Gauteng High Court ruling voided the environmental authorisation for the K148 road, a critical component of the Tambo Springs freight corridor, leaving the inland port project on hold and raising questions about the balance between infrastructure development and environmental compliance.

The Gauteng High Court’s decision to annul the environmental authorisation for the K148 road has thrown the Tambo Springs inland port project into an indefinite hiatus.

The court ruled that serious procedural defects had tainted the original environmental impact assessment and a subsequent amendment, effectively nullifying the approvals that allowed the road – a linchpin of the province’s freight‑corridor strategy – to move forward. The judgment, handed down in April, confirmed that no appeal was lodged by the statutory deadline of 24 May, meaning the ruling stands and the environmental permit is now void.

This outcome places the ambitious logistics vision promoted by Premier Panyaza Lesufi and other provincial officials in jeopardy, as the K148 road was intended to link the Tambo Springs development with a broader network of inland ports and freight distribution hubs designed to cement Gauteng’s status as a national logistics centre. The legal battle originated from a dispute over the way the project's environmental assessment was conducted.

Evidence presented in court showed that the proposed alignment cut directly through a floodplain and a highly sensitive wetland system, despite earlier approval conditions that had imposed a 30‑metre buffer around these ecologically fragile areas. The Department of Infrastructure later removed that buffer in an amendment, arguing that the National Environmental Management Act does not categorically ban roads in floodplains and pointing to other infrastructure that traverses similar terrain.

The government also contended that socioeconomic benefits, such as job creation and improved freight efficiency, were legitimate factors in its decision‑making. However, the judge concluded that deficiencies in public participation, failure to adequately consult affected landowners, and inconsistencies in the EIA documentation vitiated the entire process, rendering the authorisation legally unsound.

The case was brought forward by businessman Francois Nortjé, whose company NT55 Investments is developing the Port of Gauteng, a separate inland logistics hub located adjacent to the contested corridor. Nortjé argued that the provincial government had attempted to bypass legal safeguards and dilute environmental protections to fast‑track the road. He disclosed that he had spent about R16 million on litigation and estimated that total legal costs for all parties ranged between R30 million and R40 million.

Following the court’s decision and the lapse of the appeal window, Nortjé said the environmental assessment has effectively been set aside, leaving the K148 road without the legal basis to proceed. The Department of Infrastructure, while acknowledging the judgment, insisted it did not share the court’s view that the EIA process was fundamentally flawed, maintaining that the technical studies and specialist reviews conducted were sufficient.

With the ruling now final, the fate of the Tambo Springs freight corridor remains uncertain, and the province must reconsider how to achieve its logistics objectives without the contested roadway. The broader implications of the judgment extend beyond a single road project. It highlights the tension between rapid infrastructure development and rigorous environmental governance in South Africa, especially in regions where economic growth is tied to complex ecological landscapes.

Stakeholders in the logistics sector now face the challenge of identifying alternative routes or modifying existing plans to comply with stringent environmental standards while still delivering on the promise of a more efficient freight system. The provincial government is expected to reassess its strategy, possibly exploring enhanced public participation mechanisms and more transparent impact assessments for future projects.

Until a new pathway is agreed upon, the Tambo Springs inland port initiative remains stalled, and the envisioned boost to Gauteng’s freight capacity is delayed indefinitely





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