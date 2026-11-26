The Pretoria High Court has rejected appeals by Viatris, Innovata, and Barrs regarding the R12.2bn HIV drug tender, ordering them to pay Cipla Medpro's costs and mandating a reissue of the contract.

The Pretoria High Court has officially dismissed the applications for leave to appeal filed by three pharmaceutical manufacturers against a judgment that directs the national health department to reissue its latest tender for antiretroviral medications. Acting judge Graham Girdwood delivered the ruling on Wednesday, determining that the companies seeking to challenge the decision lacked compelling reasons or reasonable prospects of success. Consequently, the court ordered Viatris, Innovata, and Barrs to pay the legal costs incurred by Cipla Medpro, the entity that successfully opposed the matter in the High Court.

Legal Ruling on TLD Contracts and Licenses

The core of this legal dispute revolves around the health department's contracts for supplying monthly and three-month packs of South Africa's primary HIV treatment regimen. This standard therapy consists of a daily pill containing tenofovir, lamivudine, and dolutegravir, commonly referred to as TLD. The total estimated value of the broader AIDS drug tender is R15.5bn, with the specific TLD contracts alone accounting for R12.2bn of that total figure.

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In a previous ruling handed down on October 20, Acting judge Graham Girdwood upheld an application brought by Cipla Medpro. The judge found that Viatris and Innovata should have been disqualified from competing for the TLD contracts because their manufacturing licenses had expired by the time the bid window closed. This finding formed the basis of the initial judgment that the three manufacturers are now attempting to overturn.

Collusion Inquiries and Corporate Changes

Beyond the license issues, the October 20 judgment also directed the health department to investigate potential bid collusion between Innovata and Barrs. Both companies were subsidiaries of Avacare Health at the time of their bid submissions, raising concerns about coordinated bidding practices. The court ordered the health department to conduct a thorough review into whether these entities violated procurement regulations by acting in concert.

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The corporate landscape surrounding this tender has shifted since the initial judgment. Barrs has since been acquired by the local subsidiary of the Indian generic pharmaceutical manufacturer Hetero. Additionally, Aurobindo has approached the court seeking clarity on various aspects of the judgment, although it is not yet clear if this company intends to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly for leave to appeal.

Impact on Public Healthcare Procurement

The judge's order to redo the tender opens the path for Cipla Medpro and other companies that were excluded from the original TLD contracts to be reconsidered for supply. This decision is expected to have significant implications for the availability of essential medicines within the public healthcare sector, ensuring that the procurement process adheres to strict regulatory standards.

Cipla Medpro welcomed the court's dismissal of the appeals brought by its rival bidders, stating that the ruling provided important clarity regarding public healthcare procurement. The company emphasized that its decision to pursue this matter was grounded in principle, asserting that procurement must be fair, transparent, and well-governed to protect patients and medicine security.

Next Steps and Stakeholder Reactions

The health department informed parliament last week that it would abide by the October 20 judgment but noted that the ruling had been suspending pending the finalization of the three pharmaceutical manufacturers' applications for leave to appeal. With the High Court now dismissing these appeals, the suspension is lifted, and the department must proceed with reissuing the tender as directed.

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Attempts by Business Day to obtain comment from Innovata, Hetero, and Viatris were unsuccessful, leaving the competing firms silent on the final outcome. Cipla Africa CEO Paul Miller highlighted that the sustainability of the healthcare system depends on these decisions, reinforcing the company's stance that transparency is essential for the proper functioning of the national health infrastructure.