High Court Blocks Sale of Hangwani Maumela's Ferrari in Tender Fraud Case

The High Court has blocked the auction of Hangwani Maumela's luxury Ferrari as part of a South African probe into alleged R900 million tender fraud involving Tembisa Hospital.

South Africa's High Court today halted the auction of a Ferrari owned by Hangwani Maumela, a key figure in the probe of alleged R900 million tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital. The decision comes as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) continues to recover assets tied to the case.

High Court Order Blocks Automobile Sale

The court's order prevents auction house Bidders' Choice from selling Maumela's metallic blue SF90 Stradale, a vehicle valued at roughly R10 million. The sale forms part of the SIU's wider effort to seize and liquidate assets linked to the alleged scheme.

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Maumela is accused of orchestrating the procurement fraud and allegedly profiting from over R900 million in tenders awarded to contractors connected with Tembisa Hospital. The SIU has already seized a fleet of luxury cars and a mansion in Sandhurst belonging to the purported fraudster.

Stakeholder Reactions and Asset Seizures

Jan Le Roux, the auctioneer at Bidders' Choice, noted a surge in interest for the Ferrari. "There was a lot of interest in it. The car was also in the news a lot, and that also helped to market it," Le Roux said, referencing the heightened visibility the vehicle enjoyed.

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Indeed, the SIU has placed several of Maumela's vehicles under suspension, awaiting court clearance before they can be sold. The High Court's latest decision is the latest step in a systematic process intended to recover public funds believed to have been siphoned through fraudulent contracts.

Impact on the Auction Market and Next Steps

The halt means that Bidders' Choice must await further judicial approval before proceeding with the auction. The situation underscores the broader crackdown on asset recovery within South Africa's public procurement sector.

Law enforcement agencies will likely pursue additional assets and impose further restrictions on Maumela's property holdings. The next court hearing is scheduled for early next month, where the court will consider whether additional cars and real estate can be liquidated to reimburse the state. The case remains a high‑profile example of the South African government's commitment to dismantling systemic corruption in public tenders.