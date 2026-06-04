Hezbollah Rejects Ceasefire as Israel Vows No Withdrawal, Undermining US Peace Efforts

Hezbollah dismisses US-brokered ceasefire while Israel refuses troop withdrawal, escalating tensions amid Iran conflict and Gulf clashes.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia, rejected a new ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday, while Israel declared it would not withdraw troops from the country, undermining US President Donald Trump's efforts to halt hostilities and forge peace with Tehran.

The US-brokered agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government aimed to halt the fighting, but Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem dismissed the deal, stating the group was not party to the negotiations. There was no immediate response from Israel, Lebanon, or the US.

Meanwhile, Israel continued strikes in southern Lebanon, and Defense Minister Israel Katz affirmed that Israeli forces would not withdraw from the area or cease operations, having invaded the country in March alongside the broader war against Iran. The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, which established Hezbollah in 1982, demanded that Israel at minimum withdraw to positions held before the war began. The conflict has expanded beyond Lebanon.

Residents of Gaza, northern Israel, and Kuwait have all come under fire this week, despite US-arranged ceasefires that are supposedly in force. President Trump characterized the agreements on Wednesday as involving 'shooting more moderately' rather than a total halt in fighting. This came as Iranian and US forces traded attacks in the Gulf on Wednesday, one of the most intense bouts of fighting since early April when a ceasefire halted large-scale hostilities.

Iranian forces struck Kuwait's airport, killing one person and injuring over 60, authorities reported. The US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies that has been largely closed since the war began three months ago. The diplomatic landscape remains fraught.

Iranian oil exports have fallen to their lowest level in six years, according to shipping data, yet global oil prices fell about 3% on hopes that the Lebanon ceasefire could lead to a diplomatic off-ramp between Washington and Tehran. However, there has been little evidence of progress, despite Trump's repeated declarations since late March that a deal is close.

Domestically, Trump faces pressure to lower fuel prices ahead of November's congressional elections, and he received a rare rebuke on Wednesday when the House of Representatives voted to block him from continuing the war, though the vote is largely symbolic as Trump is unlikely to sign it into law. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, stated on Thursday that Iran's enemies had already been defeated on the battlefield and were now seeking to sow internal divisions.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since succeeding his father, who was killed in an airstrike at the start of the war. Tehran seeks access to billions in oil revenue, waivers on crude export sanctions, a lifting of the US blockade on its ports, and leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump reiterates that his top priority is preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Iran insists its atomic program is peaceful





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