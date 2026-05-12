Herotel, South Africa's Largest Retail FTTH ISP, Surpasses Competitors with Closed-Access Business Targeting Smaller Towns and Townships

Herotel, South Africa's largest retail fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service provider, reported having 284 850 connected FTTH homes as of the latest count, surpassing other vertically integrated retail ISPs in the market. The company has been focusing on building a closed-access business targeting smaller towns, peri-urban areas, and townships, rather than the established metro suburbs that drove the first decade of South African fibre growth. Herotel's prepaid fibre product, which lets users top up like airtime rather than signing a long-term contract, has helped it acquire customers in segments that contract-based fibre providers struggle to reach.

South Africa 's largest retail fibre-to-the-home ( FTTH ) internet service provider, Herotel , reported having 284 850 connected FTTH homes as of the latest count, surpassing other vertically integrated retail ISPs in the market.

The figure excludes the company's fixed-wireless customer base, which stands at 52 094. Herotel remains at the top of the rankings for South African retail ISPs that own and operate their own access network end to end. The company has been focusing on building a closed-access business targeting smaller towns, peri-urban areas, and townships, rather than the established metro suburbs that drove the first decade of South African fibre growth.

Herotel's prepaid fibre product, which lets users top up like airtime rather than signing a long-term contract, has helped it acquire customers in segments that contract-based fibre providers struggle to reach. The company aims to expand its footprint to more than 1.1 million homes, reaching approximately six million people, by targeting an additional 750 000 homes in township communities





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Herotel South Africa FTTH Retail Isps Closed-Access Smaller Towns Prepaid Fibre Contract-Based Fibre Providers Kanana Siyabuswa Jouberton Fibre Growth Prepaid Fibre Product Contract-Based Fibre Providers Contract-Based Fibre Providers Contract-Based Fibre Providers Contract-Based Fibre Providers

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