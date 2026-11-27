Herman Mashaba returns as Johannesburg mayor after defeating DA candidate Helen Zille, succeeding ANC's Dada Morero. The coalition of ActionSA, ANC, EFF, and MK Party backs his election.

Herman Mashaba has been re-elected as mayor of Johannesburg, defeating Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate Helen Zille in a vote held on Friday at the Connie Bapela Council Chamber.

He succeeds ANC mayor Dada Morero, marking his return to the position he held from 2016 to 2019 under the DA banner. The election was backed by a coalition agreement involving ActionSA, the African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. This coalition cleared the political path for Mashaba's return, ending a seven-year hiatus from the city's highest political office.

Also read Helen Zille should stay the course in Johannesburg's opposition, analyst says

DA Moves to Opposition Benches After Vote

The vote reshaped Johannesburg's political leadership, with the DA preparing to take up opposition benches after failing to secure the mayoralty. Zille confirmed the party's move to opposition. The council chamber erupted in celebration as councillors recognized this pivotal return to power for Mashaba. For many observers, this event represents a dramatic full-circle moment in South African local politics.

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Mashaba's initial tenure as mayor lasted from 2016 to 2019, during which he served under the DA. That first term concluded on November 27, 2019, when his resignation officially took effect. The formation of this governing alliance stands in stark contrast to Mashaba's political rhetoric just two years prior. At that time, he explicitly declared that ActionSA would never enter into a coalition with the ANC under any circumstances.

He emphasized this stance with urgency, stating he would repeat his refusal a million or even a hundred million times if necessary. The current agreement fundamentally overrides those earlier absolute statements. The immediate aftermath of the vote was characterized by palpable excitement and jubilation within the council chambers. Councillors from the supporting parties expressed clear enthusiasm for the new leadership structure.

Ideologically Diverse Coalition Forms in Johannesburg

This positive atmosphere was further highlighted by the actions of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who unveiled a new mayoral committee, signaling a broader trend of administrative restructuring across major South African metros. This political realignment introduces a complex dynamic for Johannesburg's governance, blending parties with historically divergent ideologies under a single executive leadership. The inclusion of the MK Party and the EFF alongside the ANC and ActionSA creates a broad but ideologically diverse coalition.

City residents and business stakeholders will closely monitor how this unprecedented partnership navigates the operational challenges facing the metropolis. The new mayoral committee will begin its work to address critical municipal service delivery issues. In related developments, Mashaba has backed Xolani Khumalo for Ekurhuleni deputy mayor and MMC for Community Safety. Khumalo, a crime activist, is set to take up the role, with Mashaba confirming the party's proposed candidate.

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Ekurhuleni Coalition Deal Awaits Final Approval

However, the proposed ANC coalition deal for Ekurhuleni still awaits final approval. Meanwhile, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has confirmed recommending Shadrack Sibiya for a Johannesburg anti-corruption role in 2016. This email features in the ongoing Malema-Zille legal dispute. Beaumont says the DA recommended Sibiya, challenging Zille's claims about Malema and Mashaba.