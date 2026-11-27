ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba returns as Johannesburg mayor under a coalition that includes the ANC, EFF and MK Party, shutting out the DA despite it winning the most votes.

Johannesburg city council elected ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as mayor on Friday, in a power-sharing deal that allows the ANC to retain influence in South Africa's economic hub.

The coalition agreement was reached after no party won a majority in the November local elections. The deal was agreed by the ANC and ActionSA, which came second and third respectively, along with other parties. It shuts out the pro-business DA, even though the DA won the most votes in the elections. The ANC saw its vote share plunge in the November 4 local government elections, winning only 31% of votes nationally.

Also read Emails Refute Claims of EFF Influence in Herman Mashaba’s Shadrack Sibiya Appointment

Coalition Includes EFF And MK Party

The coalition in Johannesburg, which has a council budget of nearly R100bn, also includes the EFF and MK Party. A similar grouping will govern Tshwane, home to the administrative capital Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni, the Gauteng metropolitan municipality that includes OR Tambo International Airport. The arrangement will test whether power-sharing can produce stable governance in South Africa's commercial capital. Mashaba previously served as mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 under the DA banner but fell out with the party.

He is the mayoral candidate of ActionSA and spoke about his previous experience as mayor at Civic Boulevard in Braamfontein. The city has churned through seven mayors since the 2021 local elections as successive coalition governments have unravelled. Johannesburg is badly plagued by failing services and financial mismanagement after a decade of successive coalition governments, which some activists say have allowed parties to evade responsibility.

Advertisement

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Friday the party had engaged with all political parties willing to meet it during coalition negotiations. He said the DA was considered a party of last resort, despite the two parties governing together nationally since 2024, when the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time. The election of Mashaba was announced on Friday, with moments captured after ActionSA's Herman Mashaba was declared executive mayor of the city of Johannesburg.

The coalition deal marks a significant shift in the city's political landscape. The ANC's decision to work with ActionSA and other parties, rather than the DA, highlights the complex dynamics of coalition politics in South Africa. The DA won the most votes but will not be part of the governing coalition in Johannesburg. The coalition in Johannesburg will have to address the city's pressing challenges, including failing services and financial mismanagement.

R100bn Budget Managed By New Government

The council budget of nearly R100bn will be managed by the new coalition government. The similar grouping in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni will extend the power-sharing arrangement to other key metropolitan areas in Gauteng. These areas include the administrative capital Pretoria and OR Tambo International Airport. Mashaba's return as mayor comes after his previous tenure from 2016 to 2019, when he served under the DA banner.

He later fell out with the party and went on to lead ActionSA. The city's history of seven mayors since the 2021 local elections underscores the instability that has plagued Johannesburg. The new coalition arrangement aims to provide more stable governance. Mbalula's comments about the DA being a party of last resort reflect the strained relations between the ANC and DA at the local level, even as they govern together nationally.

The ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 2024. The coalition deal in Johannesburg and the similar arrangement in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni will be closely watched as a test of power-sharing in South Africa. The outcome could have implications for governance in other parts of the country. Activists have criticized successive coalition governments for allowing parties to evade responsibility.

Advertisement

The new coalition will need to address these concerns while delivering services to residents. The election of Mashaba as mayor was welcomed by some and criticized by others. The coalition agreement includes the EFF and MK Party, adding to the diverse political makeup of the governing group. The ANC's vote share of 31% nationally in the November 4 elections was a significant drop.

The party's decision to form a coalition with ActionSA and others, rather than the DA, was a strategic move to retain influence. The DA, despite winning the most votes, will not be part of the Johannesburg coalition. The party's exclusion from the governing arrangement in the city is a notable development in South African politics. The new mayor, Herman Mashaba, has experience in both business and politics.

Mashaba Brings Previous Mayoral Experience

His previous tenure as mayor from 2016 to 2019 was marked by his efforts to address issues in the city. The coalition government in Johannesburg will need to work together to address the city's challenges. The budget of nearly R100bn will be a key resource in these efforts. The similar grouping in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni will face similar challenges.

These areas are important economic and administrative centers in Gauteng. The ANC's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said the party had engaged with all willing parties during negotiations. The DA was considered a party of last resort. The two parties, the ANC and DA, have been governing together nationally since 2024.

However, at the local level, the ANC chose to work with other parties. The election of Mashaba and the coalition deal mark a new chapter in Johannesburg's politics. The city has struggled with instability and poor service delivery. The new coalition will be judged on its ability to improve governance and address the city's problems.

Residents and activists will be watching closely. The power-sharing arrangement in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni could serve as a model or a warning for other coalition governments in South Africa. The success of these arrangements will depend on cooperation among the parties involved. The announcement of Mashaba's election was made on Friday, with a video capturing the moment. The event was reported by Times LIVE and Reuters.