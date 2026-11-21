ActionSA President Herman Mashaba accuses the DA of political entitlement and offering bribes for the 2029 elections, severing ties with the party over coalition disputes in Johannesburg.

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba has definitively ended all coalition negotiations with the Democratic Alliance, citing deep-seated issues regarding political respect and alleged bribery. The breakdown in relations centers on the parties' inability to agree on mayoral candidates for Johannesburg and Tshwane, with Mashaba refusing to support DA figures Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink. This public rupture marks the final collapse of talks that were scheduled to conclude on Friday, November 19, leaving the political landscape in South Africa significantly altered ahead of the 2029 elections.

Mashaba Condemns Alleged Bribery Offers

Mashaba revealed that the Democratic Alliance made a direct financial offer to him during closed-door discussions regarding the 2029 general elections. He characterized this offer as a blatant attempt to buy his political support, describing the proposal as an act of bribery that he immediately rejected. In his view, this behind-closed-doors maneuver demonstrated that the DA holds black voters in low regard while pretending to be innocent in public forums.

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The ActionSA leader emphasized that he is not for sale and that no amount of money would compromise his moral stance or political independence. He argued that critics who accuse him of supporting a corrupt African National Congress are conveniently ignoring the DA's own unethical conduct. This revelation serves as the primary justification for his decision to walk away from the table, framing the dispute as a matter of integrity versus corruption.

Historical Conflicts With Helen Zille

The roots of the current hostility between Mashaba and Helen Zille trace back to Mashaba's tenure as the mayor of Johannesburg. He recalled significant disagreements over the A Re Sebetseng project, an initiative designed to renovate old properties in the city. Mashaba insisted that 30% of these renovated buildings be allocated as affordable housing for poorer residents. Zille allegedly opposed this plan, preferring to sell the properties outright to private property owners.

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Mashaba stated that he had previously warned DA leadership that he would resign as mayor if Zille returned to a leadership position. On October 20, 2019, Zille was re-elected, prompting Mashaba to resign the very next day, October 21. He described this exit as a matter of principle, accusing the DA of maintaining an attitude of political superiority that harkens back to the apartheid era. He asserted that black voters deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, rather than with the condescension he perceives from DA leadership.

Objections to Cilliers Brink in Tshwane

Another major obstacle to the coalition was Mashaba's opposition to Cilliers Brink, who was being considered for a mayoral role in Tshwane. Mashaba claimed that Brink had actively made things difficult for Dr. Nasiphi Moya, the ActionSA mayor of Tshwane. He likened Brink's approach to Zille's, suggesting that both individuals share a dismissive attitude toward black political leadership.

This friction in Tshwane mirrored the earlier conflicts in Johannesburg, reinforcing Mashaba's belief that the DA is unwilling to share power equitably. The refusal to support Brink became a non-negotiable point for ActionSA, further complicating any potential alliance. Mashaba viewed these demands as evidence of the DA's entitlement and their desire to dominate local government structures without genuine partnership.

Collapse of Coalition Talks on November 19

The immediate trigger for the final breakdown occurred during coalition discussions on Thursday, November 19. The DA initially rejected ActionSA's proposal, leading to a revised agreement worked on by the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis-led coalition team. Both sides appeared satisfied with this revised proposal until Friday evening.

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At 7pm on Friday, shortly before the deadline, Mashaba received a letter that deviated entirely from the agreed-upon terms. The letter insisted that ActionSA support Helen Zille for mayor, ignoring the compromises made earlier in the day. Mashaba described this sudden shift as the straw that broke the camel's back, viewing it as a direct insult to ActionSA and its constituency.

Future Implications for Johannesburg Governance

Mashaba has instructed Geordin Hill-Lewis to stop contacting him, stating that he is no longer interested in pursuing an agreement with the DA. He believes that the DA needs to engage in serious soul-searching and abandon its culture of political entitlement. The rejection of the deal signals a definitive end to cooperation between the two parties in the near future.

This development leaves the question of who will govern Johannesburg in the balance, as ActionSA retains its votes and refuses to hand them over to the DA. Mashaba expressed confidence that ActionSA's rising popularity, evidenced by local government results in areas like Tshwane, would ensure strong support for his party in the 2029 elections. The political fallout from this decision is likely to reshape the power dynamics within the city and influence coalition strategies across South Africa.