Herman Mashaba Proposes DA Take Johannesburg Mayor Role in Coalition Bid

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba offers to withdraw from the race for Johannesburg mayor, proposing the DA keep the top post to break political deadlock in Gauteng metros and form a stable coalition.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has formally offered to step aside from the contest for Johannesburg mayor, proposing that the Democratic Alliance retain the top executive position in South Africa's economic hub. This strategic move aims to resolve the political deadlock that currently paralyzes decision-making in Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities. The initiative centers on a power-sharing arrangement designed to facilitate a stable coalition between the two parties, which together command a significant majority of votes in the region.

Mashaba Withdrawal Proposal Details

In a letter dated November 7 addressed to DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mashaba outlined a specific mechanism for negotiation. He proposed that both he and former Cape Town mayor Helen Zille withdraw as mayoral candidates. This mutual withdrawal would allow the DA to nominate a new replacement candidate who could then receive the support of ActionSA for the mayoral seat in Johannesburg. In exchange, ActionSA would secure the position of deputy mayor in the city.

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The ActionSA leader emphasized that this restructuring is intended to remove the personal baggage of previous political battles. By stepping back, Mashaba hopes to create an environment where substantive policy discussions can proceed without the tension of past disputes. He argued that resolving leadership and trust issues is a prerequisite for establishing durable coalitions that can effectively govern the metropolitan areas.

Electoral Strength in Gauteng Metros

The proposal is grounded in the recent electoral results that demonstrate the combined strength of the DA and ActionSA. In Johannesburg, the DA secured the largest share of votes with 34.79%, followed by the ANC with 20.25%, while ActionSA took third place with 16.27%. This data suggests that a two-party coalition between the DA and the Mashaba-led party is mathematically viable and would control the majority of the city council.

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The voting patterns in other Gauteng metros follow a similar trend of strong performance for these two parties. In Tshwane, the DA received 34.37% of the vote, ActionSA garnered 22.07%, and the ANC obtained 20.22%. Meanwhile, in Ekurhuleni, the DA took 30.68%, the ANC received 22.11%, and ActionSA secured 18.5%. These figures indicate that the DA and ActionSA together hold the key to forming majorities in all three major metropolitan municipalities in the province.

Tshwane and Ekurhuleni Coalition Strategies

Mashaba's letter also detailed specific arrangements for Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. For Tshwane, he requested that the DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink resign his council seat. In return, the DA would nominate a deputy mayoral candidate acceptable to ActionSA, while ActionSA's mayoral candidate, Dr Nasiphi Moya, would receive full DA support. This swap is designed to ensure that both parties have executive presence in the northern metro.

For Ekurhuleni, the ActionSA leader indicated his party's willingness to support a DA mayoral candidate. This offer provides a clear pathway for cooperation in the eastern metro, where the combined vote shares of the two parties significantly outweigh those of the opposition. The proposal suggests that ActionSA is open to alternative ideas from the DA, inviting Hill-Lewis to present his own concepts before an in-person meeting is convened.

DA Rejection and Trust Deficit

The Democratic Alliance leadership has reacted negatively to the proposal, with insiders describing it as negotiation in bad faith. A DA leader cited the stringent internal process used to select mayoral candidates, arguing it is unfair to ask them to resign after campaigning. They asserted that as the largest party in the Gauteng metros, the DA should not be dictated to by a smaller party during coalition talks.

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Another DA leader suggested that the preconditions set by Mashaba were designed to ensure the collapse of a DA-ActionSA arrangement. They believed the ultimate goal was to force ActionSA into a coalition with the ANC instead. This perspective highlights a deep-seated trust deficit between the two parties, stemming from previous failed attempts at collaboration that resulted in a long-term breakdown of working relationships.

Disappointment and Future Negotiations

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed the issuance of the letter but expressed disappointment that its contents were shared with the media. He stated that ActionSA prefers to handle such sensitive discussions out of the public eye to give negotiations the best chance of success. The sharing of details has added unnecessary barriers to progress, according to the party leadership.

Mashaba acknowledged the strained history but insisted that the current electoral mandate demands change. He noted that support for their two parties is increasing while other parties face rejection. Despite the DA's refusal, the ActionSA leader remains open to dialogue, urging both sides to recognize the moment these elections present for structural change in Gauteng governance.