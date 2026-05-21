Herman Mashaba Promises Action on Johannesburg's Infrastructure and Finances

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, outlines his plan to tackle the city's infrastructure and financial challenges, promising a credible approach that contrasts with his rival's rhetoric.

Herman Mashaba , ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg , is emphasizing his commitment to addressing the city's financial and infrastructure challenges. He aims to focus on fixing the city's finances and crumbling infrastructure, contrasting his approach with his rival, Helen Zille .

Mashaba asserts that his campaign will not be centered on empty promises or rhetoric about potholes. He plans to announce a team of candidate MMCs who will work alongside him, highlighting his readiness to tackle the issues head-on. Mashaba acknowledges that he failed to effectively address the city's infrastructure backlog during his previous term as mayor, stating that the city had a backlog of R160 billion in infrastructure, while only having R8 billion allocated for infrastructure.

He predicts that upon taking office, he will find a backlog of over R200 billion. Mashaba emphasizes that he will not make unrealistic promises and will instead focus on a credible plan to address the city's challenges





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Herman Mashaba Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate Infrastructure Finances Actionsa Helen Zille

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