Mashaba Offers DA Johannesburg Mayoralty to Break Gauteng Coalition Deadlock

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has proposed that he and Helen Zille step aside so the DA can retain the Johannesburg mayoralty, with ActionSA taking the deputy mayor role, while Nasiphi Moya gets ActionSA's backing for Tshwane mayor.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has offered to step aside from the race for Johannesburg mayor and proposed that the Democratic Alliance retain the mayoral position in the country's economic hub to break the political deadlock in Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities.

In a letter to DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis dated November 7 and seen by the Sunday Times, Mashaba proposed that for negotiations to begin, both he and former Cape Town mayor Helen Zille withdraw their names from the mayoral race. This would allow the DA to nominate a new candidate who could then receive ActionSA's support in the municipal council vote.

Also read Mashaba: Any coalition deal involving ActionSA must retain Moya as Tshwane Mayor

Mashaba Offers Mayor Role to DA

Under the arrangement, ActionSA would take the deputy mayor position in Johannesburg, while the remaining terms of a possible coalition agreement, including policy implementation and administrative structures, would be negotiated between the parties once the leadership vacuum is resolved. The letter follows a telephone discussion between the two leaders on November 7, during which Mashaba said the parties should begin discussions on the Gauteng metros as soon as possible.

Mashaba acknowledged the history of strained relations between the parties, saying their previous experiences of working together had resulted in a long-term breakdown of trust. However, he argued that this should not prevent them from exploring an arrangement that could provide relief to Gauteng residents. He wrote that it would be irresponsible to allow such history to inhibit the exploration of further discussions that could provide relief to the long-suffering residents of Gauteng.

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He said the proposed arrangements were intended to create an environment in which negotiations could proceed without the baggage of previous political battles between the parties. Mashaba acknowledged that the proposals could appear to be centred on the sharing of political power but argued that resolving leadership and trust issues was necessary to establish stable coalitions. He said a shared programme of government and other substantive matters should be negotiated once the parties had created an enabling environment for discussions.

The ActionSA leader also indicated that his party was open to alternative proposals from the DA, saying Hill-Lewis could put forward his party's own ideas before the two sides convened an in-person meeting. He wrote that it is clear from these elections that the support for our two parties is increasing, while other parties are being rejected.

He added that he believed it would be foolish of their respective parties to fail to recognise this or the moment that these elections present for change. The context for this proposal is rooted in the electoral outcomes that left no single party with a majority in the metropolitan municipalities. In Johannesburg, the DA secured the largest share of the votes with 34.79 percent, while the ANC received 20.25 percent.

ActionSA took the third spot with 16.27 percent, meaning a two-party coalition between the DA and ActionSA is mathematically viable. In Tshwane, the DA received 34.37 percent, followed by ActionSA with 22.07 percent and the ANC with 20.22 percent. In Ekurhuleni, the DA took 30.68 percent, the ANC received 22.11 percent and ActionSA secured 18.5 percent of the votes. These figures demonstrate increasing support for the two parties while other smaller parties face rejection by voters.

Proposal Extends to Tshwane

The proposal extends beyond Johannesburg to include a potential arrangement for Tshwane. Mashaba suggested that the DA mayoral candidate, Cilliers Brink, should resign his council seat. In return, the DA would nominate a deputy mayoral candidate acceptable to ActionSA. Under this specific arrangement, the DA would officially support ActionSA's mayoral candidate, Dr Nasiphi Moya.

This reciprocal exchange of positions is designed to balance power and ensure that both parties have a stake in the administration. It reflects a broader strategy to standardise coalition frameworks across the different metropolitan areas in Gauteng. These proposed structures are intended to facilitate negotiations where neither party feels dictated to by the other.

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The proposal also offers a possible route for the two parties to co-operate in Ekurhuleni, where ActionSA has indicated its willingness to support a DA mayoral candidate. By pre-emptively addressing leadership disputes, Mashaba hopes to accelerate the formation of functional local governments that can address the immediate needs of residents. The Democratic Alliance has reacted with scepticism to the terms proposed by ActionSA.

Democratic Alliance Reacts With Scepticism

A DA insider said party leaders believed that Mashaba was negotiating in bad faith, adding that it was unlikely the party would agree to the terms. The insider said there was a stringent process to choose their mayoral candidates and it was unfair to ask candidates to remove themselves when they did the work of campaigning.

A DA leader emphasised that the party is the biggest entity in the Gauteng metros and cannot accept terms dictated by a smaller party like ActionSA. They warned that beginning negotiations under such conditions would set up a massive problem for future governance. The DA maintains that it is prepared to negotiate in good faith and that a power-sharing deal remains on the cards, but internal matters must not be dictated externally.

Another DA leader said it would be much more beneficial for ActionSA to govern with the DA rather than align with the ANC. They added that they believed the preconditions for negotiations were made in such a way to ensure that a DA and ActionSA arrangement would collapse for ActionSA to coalesce with the ANC. This perspective highlights the deep-seated mistrust between the former coalition partners.

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed that a letter was indeed issued to the leader of the Democratic Alliance. However, he expressed disappointment that the contents of the letter had been shared with the media. ActionSA stated they would not want to discuss the contents of the letter through the media so that discussions may be given the best prospects of success without adding unnecessary barriers to progress.

The proposals come as the battle for control of Gauteng metros takes shape, with coalition negotiations expected to determine who governs the three Gauteng metros. Mashaba's offer effectively puts the Johannesburg mayoralty on the table in an attempt to accommodate the DA while seeking to secure the top position for ActionSA in Tshwane through Moya. The timeline for these discussions remains tight as the region awaits administrative clarity.