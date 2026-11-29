Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba conducts oversight visits addressing water and electricity failures while managing a complex 18-party coalition administration.

Two days after promising to rebuild Johannesburg, Mayor Herman Mashaba assessed the city's water and electricity crises, as well as deteriorating conditions in the inner city. His ambitious plans will now have to be delivered through a broad coalition.

Immediate Oversight Visit Details

Johannesburg's newly elected executive mayor, Herman Mashaba, wasted little time getting to work after taking office on Friday, 27 November. On Sunday, 29 November, he led a series of oversight visits across the city, confronting water and electricity supply problems before turning his attention to crime and deteriorating living conditions in the inner city.

Also read Herman Mashaba Returns as Johannesburg Mayor as ANC and ActionSA Form Coalition

During these visits, Mashaba promised to restore reliable services, strengthen law enforcement, and tackle years of infrastructure neglect and urban decay. The oversight tour was designed to highlight the urgent need for administrative action in critical sectors.

Infrastructure Failures and Service Breakdown

Mashaba's Sunday oversight visit began at Brixton Reservoir, where he was briefed on an outstanding water infrastructure problem involving a pump that has contributed to ongoing supply interruptions. Officials told the mayor that the problem had persisted for some time, despite a commitment by former mayor Dada Morero to have it resolved earlier this year.

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The next stop was City Power's Central Substation in Marshalltown, where officials briefed the mayor on a recent incident in which the facility had allegedly been deliberately set alight. Security personnel were reportedly held at gunpoint while cables were stolen, contributing to electricity supply problems in parts of the city.

Inner City Conditions and Public Safety

The programme ended at Vannin Court in Hillbrow, where the mayor turned his attention to the inner city's deteriorating conditions and criminality. At this final stop, the mayor encountered appalling living conditions, with rubbish piled in stagnant water and a strong smell of sewage. The visit also included a police operation and an arrest, which drew mixed reactions from residents.

While some welcomed the intervention, others expressed unhappiness at the arrest. The operation raises broader questions about the methods used in high-profile crime-fighting interventions. Mashaba has previously been associated with this style of enforcement, while former Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has also brought attention to similar operations.

Coalition Governance Challenges

Although Mashaba has set out an ambitious programme for Johannesburg, delivering on it will require the cooperation of the parties that make up the new governing coalition. The coalition comprises 18 parties but is primarily led by the ANC, ActionSA, EFF, and MK. Managing a coalition of parties with different political interests and governance records will be a significant test.

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Mashaba said the new members of the mayoral committee would be announced soon. Their appointment will provide a clearer picture of how the new administration intends to divide responsibilities and accommodate its coalition partners. The mayor has placed service delivery, financial accountability, and fighting corruption at the centre of his return to office.

Political Reactions and Future Outlook

Mashaba's first weekend in office followed an acceptance speech delivered at the Constance "Connie" Bapela Council Chamber on Friday night, after he was elected executive mayor. He told residents that his return was not simply about reclaiming the position he held between 2016 and 2019, but about building on what he described as the achievements of his previous administration.

"Today is about the millions of Johannesburg residents who simply want a city that works, with reliable services, safer streets, cleaner communities and a government that puts their needs first," he said. Acknowledging the scale of the challenges facing the city, Mashaba asked residents for patience, saying the damage caused by years of mismanagement and neglect could not be undone overnight.

The political landscape remains fluid as the DA has described the coalition as the "beginning of the end" of ActionSA. These developments underscore the complex negotiations required to stabilize the city's governance structure and address the immediate crises facing its residents.