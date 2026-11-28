Newly elected Mayor Herman Mashaba unveils a comprehensive plan for Johannesburg, prioritizing financial turnaround, water crisis resolution, and the creation of a JMPD unit for undocumented migration.

Mayor Herman Mashaba has officially outlined a comprehensive action plan for the city of Johannesburg, placing the establishment of a dedicated Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department ( JMPD) unit to tackle undocumented migration at the center of his strategy. This initiative aims to work alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS) to hold the Department of Home Affairs accountable while addressing immediate security concerns in local communities.

Financial Turnaround and Water Crisis Plans

Mayor Herman Mashaba emphasized that restoring the city's financial stability, resolving persistent water shortages, and enhancing public safety are his top priorities following a coalition agreement between ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF, and other parties. He announced the development of a financial turnaround plan focused on collecting owed revenue, eliminating unnecessary expenditure, and repairing critical infrastructure to stabilize the municipal budget.

Also read Herman Mashaba elected Johannesburg mayor in ANC-backed coalition deal

Additionally, a comprehensive water crisis action plan will be rolled out to transparently communicate the causes, costs, and timelines for resolving service disruptions to residents. The mayor revealed that he has already begun engagements with the city manager and the ANC-appointed deputy mayor to facilitate these urgent reforms and ensure swift implementation of the new financial controls.

Operational Assessment and Leadership Announcement

Following meetings with water and City Power officials, a three-day strategy session with all city departments will commence to assess the exact operational challenges facing the municipality. Mayor Herman Mashaba pledged to address residents directly by Friday with concrete, data-driven solutions derived from this initial assessment to restore public confidence in city services.

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Furthermore, he confirmed that his 10-member mayoral committee will be officially announced on Monday at 2:00 p.m. This leadership structure is designed to accelerate decision-making processes and ensure that the coalition partners have clear mandates and responsibilities in executing the newly adopted action plan for the city.

Migration Policy and Anti-Corruption Measures

Addressing a central pillar of the ActionSA manifesto, Mayor Herman Mashaba reiterated that while deportation remains a national competency, the city cannot ignore the reality that its residents bear the brunt of the crisis. He stated that undocumented individuals involved in criminal activities must start running in the city of Johannesburg, signaling a stricter enforcement approach through the new JMPD unit.

To combat internal decay, he declared corruption as public enemy number one, promising rigorous skills and lifestyle audits for officials suspected of misconduct. Mayor Herman Mashaba defended the stability of the new coalition agreement by highlighting the importance of continuous consultation, pointing to the successful coalition governance model in Tshwane over the past two years as evidence of feasibility.

Inner-City Revival and Opposition Response

Mayor Herman Mashaba also pledged to revive the inner-city rejuvenation plan, releasing hijacked buildings to developers to create affordable housing and spaces for small businesses. This initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalize the urban core and stimulate economic activity in areas that have suffered from neglect and illegal occupation over the past decade.

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Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, strongly criticized the election outcome and the resulting coalition. She accused the newly formed coalition of prioritizing narrow political interests over stable governance, noting that the DA had presented reasonable proposals to the ANC but was ultimately sidelined for political expediency by partnering parties.

Helen Zille confirmed that the DA will assume its role on the opposition benches to rigorously hold the new administration accountable. This political dynamic sets the stage for a contentious period in Johannesburg's governance, with the city manager and mayoral committee facing immediate scrutiny as they begin implementing the high-stakes action plan for the metropolitan area.