Herman Mashaba: From Apartheid-Era Entrepreneur to Political Reformer

The article details Herman Mashaba's journey from a poor village during apartheid to becoming a successful businessman and later the mayor of Johannesburg. It highlights his early struggles, entrepreneurial success with Black Like Me, and his political career marked by advocacy for the poor, anti-corruption efforts, and his current bid for mayor with his party ActionSA.

Herman Mashaba is a prominent South Africa n figure whose life journey reflects a remarkable transformation from a self-made capitalist entrepreneur to a political leader advocating for the poor and marginalized.

Born in 1959 in Ga-Ramotse village, Hammanskraal, during the oppressive apartheid era, Mashaba experienced firsthand the systemic denial of quality education and opportunity for black South Africans. His father died when he was just two years old, leaving his mother to seek domestic work in Johannesburg. His elder sister assumed caregiving responsibilities, instilling discipline and a strong sense of responsibility.

Life in the village was harsh, with no running water; Mashaba and his siblings often resorted to stealing water from a nearby Afrikaner farm at night. Despite financial hardships, including being punished at Lebelo Primary School because his mother could not afford the 25-cent school fees, Mashaba persevered in his education, determined to break the cycle of poverty.

He completed his high school education at Tshepo High School in Temba and enrolled at the University of the North (Turfloop) in 1979, though financial constraints forced him to leave prematurely. This setback, however, sharpened his entrepreneurial instincts. His grandfather, a World War II veteran and municipal security guard, played a pivotal role in shaping his independence and self-belief, prophesying that Mashaba would "change the course of history in this country.

" In his teens and early twenties, Mashaba already displayed an entrepreneurial spirit, engaging in dice games in township streets to earn money for books and clothes. At the age of 24, he conceived the idea that would define his business career: manufacturing haircare products for black consumers under the brand Black Like Me. In 1985, he partnered with two associates before eventually taking full control.

By the age of 30, he had built his own factory in Mabopane, near Pretoria, employing dozens and proving that a young black entrepreneur could succeed even under apartheid. The brand became iconic, expanding to the United Kingdom where he was hailed as the first black South African to establish such a business abroad. Over time, Mashaba diversified his business interests into mining, construction, real estate, security, aviation, and information technology, cementing his reputation as a formidable businessman.

His transition into politics surprised many. In 2016, he was elected mayor of Johannesburg under the Democratic Alliance (DA). His tenure was marked by bold decisions and controversy. He prioritized service delivery, infrastructure development, and anti-corruption measures.

However, his cooperation with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the council strained his relationship with the DA. Mashaba took pride in accountability, boasting that he was the only mayor to submit a comprehensive end-of-term service delivery report in 2020, which he handed over to his successor. As mayor, he consistently highlighted inequality, accusing the DA of focusing on affluent suburbs while informal settlements like Alexandra languished without basic services.

He famously stated, "They wanted me to cut the grass in Sandton while Alexandra residents nearby suffered.

" Governing for Mashaba meant tackling inequality head-on, even if it meant breaking ranks with his party. After leaving the DA, Mashaba founded ActionSA, positioning himself as a reformist leader committed to ethical governance. He deliberately chose not to join his fellow MPs in parliament, instead focusing on building his party from outside. His wife and daughter took over his businesses to allow him to concentrate on politics.

He is now preparing to run for Johannesburg mayor again in the upcoming local elections, promising to overhaul and prioritize all ten municipal departments simultaneously rather than focusing on a single area.

"All of my MMCs must hit the ground running, all at the same time," he said, emphasizing infrastructure, job creation, and social cohesion. A former amateur soccer player nicknamed "Pele," Mashaba relaxes at home by playing the piano and watching football. He insists that any coalition partners who want to join ActionSA must meet three conditions: declare corruption the public enemy number one, commit to service delivery for all residents, and support measures to curb undocumented migration





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Herman Mashaba South Africa Apartheid Entrepreneur Black Like Me Johannesburg Mayor Actionsa Democratic Alliance Inequality Service Delivery Anti-Corruption

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