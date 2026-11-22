Herman Mashaba is poised for inauguration as Johannesburg mayor following a contentious coalition agreement between the ANC, ActionSA, MK, and the EFF in South African metros.

Herman Mashaba is widely expected to be inaugurated as the mayor of Johannesburg later this week, securing the most prominent position in a newly formed metropolitan coalition. This development marks the culmination of complex negotiations between major political entities, establishing a governance structure that includes the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The agreement signifies a significant shift in the political landscape of South Africa's largest city, with Mashaba set to lead a administration driven by populist and anti-migrant platforms.

The Core Coalition Structure and Mechanism

A political group dubbed the quad, comprising the ANC, ActionSA, MK, and the EFF, will form the foundational core of the municipal governments across Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni. This arrangement effectively institutionalizes a coalition model that prioritizes populist sentiment and anti-immigration stances over traditional policy continuity. The formation of this quad ensures that these four parties hold decisive control over the executive councils, marginalizing opposition groups like the Democratic Alliance (DA) which sought different partnership models.

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ActionSA has emerged as the critical kingmaker in these negotiations, holding the leverage necessary to dictate the distribution of top executive roles. ANC coalition negotiators have provisionally agreed to grant ActionSA two mayoral positions, specifically for Johannesburg and Tshwane. This deal was necessary to secure ActionSA's participation, as the party commands a significant voter base that the ANC needed to accommodate to form a stable majority government in the Gauteng province.

Stakeholder Positions and Failed Alternatives

The Democratic Alliance attempted to disrupt this quad arrangement through last-ditch negotiations with ActionSA over the weekend, offering to yield the mayoral position to their own candidate, Nasiphi Moya. However, this proposal was swiftly rejected, with Herman Mashaba dismissing the offer on social media as unworthy of a response. The DA had previously submitted a broader coalition pact on Friday, November 20, which included confidence-and-supply agreements, but the ANC declined to accept these terms, preferring a full power-sharing deal with the quad parties.

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Within the ANC, there is internal dissent regarding these strategic alliances. An NEC member expressed disappointment, characterizing the talks as mere deal-making devoid of substantive municipal reform discussions. There is a deep-seated fear among some ANC cadres that elevating ActionSA mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Tshwane could jeopardize the party's electoral dominance by 2029. Despite these concerns, the leadership remains committed to the current path, citing the DA's perceived difficulty in cooperation and lack of willingness to share governance space.

Addressing Urban Crises and Policy Implications

The new administration inherits a city paralyzed by three concurrent crises: severe water shortages, electricity instability, and waste management failures. Level 2 water restrictions were recently imposed, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Critics argue that a status quo arrangement, maintained by this new coalition, will not quickly resolve these infrastructural deficits. The ANC has retained the finance portfolio, to be held by a deputy mayor, and the infrastructure role, attempting to maintain fiscal control amidst the chaos.

Policy differences are evident, particularly regarding immigration. The ANC has stated it will not support an ActionSA proposal for a city-based immigration metro police force, highlighting the friction within the coalition. Meanwhile, the ANC has shifted its rhetoric to align with growing xenophobic sentiments, acknowledging that voters are increasingly sensitive to immigration issues. This strategic pivot explains the partnership with ActionSA, which has capitalized on these vulnerabilities, even if it contradicts previous party stances.

National Implications and Future Steps

Beyond Johannesburg, the negotiations extend to Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, where the quad parties are also consolidating power. In KwaZulu-Natal, MK has offered the ANC a favorable co-governance deal for eThekwini in exchange for support, illustrating the broader trend of anti-ANC parties forging tactical alliances. The ANC National Executive Committee is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Monday to formalize these decisions, with party members expecting little change to the current trajectory despite internal reservations.

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The reconciliation between the ANC and MK Party is also a significant outcome, with images showing friendly meetings between Panyaza Lesufi, Dali Mpofu, and Duduzane Zuma. Senior ANC leaders emphasize that engaging with MK is about capturing the voter base rather than endorsing Jacob Zuma's leadership style. The prevailing sentiment within the ruling party is that excluding these powerful factions would be politically detrimental, making inclusion the only viable strategy for maintaining national influence.