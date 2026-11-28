Herman Mashaba was elected executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg on November 27, defeating Helen Zille. He outlines an urgent plan to fix infrastructure, tackle corruption, and restore public services for residents.

Herman Mashaba was elected as the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg on November 27 after defeating his political rival Helen Zille in a decisive council vote. This return to the highest office in the city marks a significant shift in local governance, as Mashaba immediately signaled his intent to restore basic municipal services and rebuild public trust among residents.

Addressing councillors shortly after his election, Mashaba emphasized that his administration would prioritize tangible results over political posturing. He stated that residents are no longer interested in long speeches or internal council disputes but demand functional water supplies, reliable electricity, and timely refuse collection to justify the taxes they pay.

Also read Herman Mashaba elected Johannesburg mayor in ANC-backed coalition deal

Mashaba Promises Immediate Infrastructure Repairs

The new mayor acknowledged that restoring the city's failing infrastructure would require difficult decisions and could not be achieved overnight. Among his immediate priorities is resolving the persistent water crisis and electricity outages that have plagued the metropolis. He has instructed the city manager to convene urgent meetings with the management teams of Johannesburg Water and City Power to identify the root causes of these disruptions.

Mashaba also announced plans to revive the inner-city rejuvenation programme, which aims to address hijacked and unhygienic buildings while developing affordable housing. This initiative seeks to create economic opportunities for small businesses and improve the overall living conditions in the city center, reflecting lessons learned from his previous tenure as mayor.

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Strict Measures Against Corruption and Crime

Corruption was declared public enemy number one by Mashaba, who promised to strengthen the city's independent anti-corruption unit. He intends to reinstate the open tender system to allow greater public and media oversight of municipal spending, ensuring transparency in how taxpayer money is utilized across all departments.

To combat criminality, the new administration plans to recruit additional officers for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. Mashaba issued a stern warning to criminal elements, stating that his administration would be aggressive in restoring law and order. He also warned municipal employees who obstruct service delivery that he would have little patience for any nonsense or obstructionism.

Immigration Audit and RDP House Verification

Addressing immigration concerns, Mashaba outlined a strategy to engage national government to establish city-funded facilities for processing undocumented foreign nationals. This move aims to streamline lawful deportation proceedings and reduce the burden on local resources. The administration seeks to manage immigration flows in a structured and humane manner while addressing specific local grievances.

He also announced a comprehensive audit of every RDP house in Johannesburg to determine which properties have been hijacked or unlawfully occupied. This verification process will ensure that cases involving rightful owners are addressed promptly, reclaiming state assets for those in genuine need of housing support within the community.

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Long-Term Goals and 400-Day Action Plan

Mashaba referenced his previous term from 2016 to 2019, citing the replacement of nearly 200 kilometers of ageing water pipes and 126 kilometers of sewer pipes. During that period, his administration also resurfaced 938 lane kilometers of roads, demonstrating a track record of infrastructure improvement that he intends to build upon.

The administration will present a detailed 400-day action plan next week, allowing residents to measure progress against specific commitments. Mashaba promised that by the end of his five-year term, every street light in Johannesburg would shine and every traffic light would function, signaling a comprehensive return to service excellence across the city.