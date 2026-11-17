ActionSA president Herman Mashaba rejects external pressure on coalition decisions, asserting the party's autonomy and criticizing political double standards in South Africa.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has launched a forceful defense of his party's political independence, directly challenging critics, commentators, and rival supporters who he claims are attempting to bully ActionSA into making coalition decisions that serve external interests rather than those of the party's voters. In a strongly worded opinion piece, Mashaba rejects what he describes as glaring double standards in South Africa n politics, insisting that ActionSA will not permit outsiders to dictate its future or compromise its autonomy.

ConCourt Ruling And Political Context

The outspoken politician stated that he has reached a breaking point where political disagreement has evolved into outright disrespect, with various commentators and political figures actively attempting to undermine both his leadership and ActionSA's organizational autonomy. This intervention arrives amid heightened scrutiny over coalition politics following the local government elections, particularly concerning ActionSA's willingness to collaborate with parties across the entire political spectrum. The current political climate is further complicated by concurrent legal developments, including a recent Constitutional Court ruling against former President Jacob Zuma regarding R28.9 million in legal costs, which has kept public attention focused on judicial accountability and political conduct.

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Challenging DA And Opposition Silence

A significant portion of Mashaba's opinion piece revisits his contentious relationship with the Democratic Alliance, including his resignation from the party in 2019 and subsequent coalition battles in Johannesburg. He claimed that ActionSA worked diligently to save the DA-led government in Johannesburg after the 2021 local government elections, arguing that the DA contributed to the coalition's collapse through its handling of negotiations. Mashaba pointed out that ActionSA had voted against the motion to remove Mpho Phalatse and had attempted to preserve that administration.

He also criticized the DA's decision to join the ANC-led Government of National Unity after the 2024 national election, noting that many of those now criticizing ActionSA remained silent at the time. He questioned where the voices demanding political consistency were when the DA was engaging with the very parties ActionSA had collectively committed to replacing, highlighting a perceived hypocrisy in the criticism leveled against his party.

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Governance Over Ideology In Tshwane

At the heart of his argument is the belief that coalition agreements should be judged on outcomes rather than political loyalties or ideological purity. He cited the City of Tshwane, led by ActionSA's Dr. Nasiphi Moya through a coalition involving ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF, and other parties, as evidence that political rivals can work together effectively when focused on governance. Mashaba stated that measurable improvements in municipal finances and reduced debt in Tshwane demonstrate that coalition arrangements should be evaluated on performance rather than ideology.

Mashaba argued that critics have become obsessed with who ActionSA chooses to work with while ignoring the real crisis facing South Africans. He asked where the outrage was regarding families living below the breadline and communities without reliable water, electricity, proper sanitation, decent housing, and economic opportunities. For Mashaba, the issue is no longer simply about coalition politics but about who gets to decide ActionSA's future, with his answer being unequivocally that ActionSA alone holds that authority.

Warning Against Political Bullying

In his most striking comments, Mashaba warned critics against attempting to pressure ActionSA into following another party's agenda, stating that those who believe they can bully ActionSA into submission have misunderstood both the organization and the person leading it. He declared that he is not asking for respect but demanding it, emphasizing that ActionSA is an independent political party and not an extension of the DA, the ANC, the EFF, or any other political organization.

The opinion piece ultimately serves as a personal rebuke of those questioning his leadership, with Mashaba reaffirming that political consistency must be measured by governance, accountability, service delivery, and the ability to improve people's lives. He reiterated that coalitions are not permanent marriages between political parties but functional arrangements designed to deliver results for citizens. The debate over coalition strategies and political independence remains a central theme in South African politics, with ActionSA firmly positioning itself as an autonomous actor in the national landscape.