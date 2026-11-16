Residents across Gauteng witnessed a sun halo, a rare ring around the Sun caused by ice crystals in high clouds. Astronomers say it is harmless to the sky but warn against looking directly at the Sun.

Residents across Gauteng spotted a rare ring around the Sun, drawing attention to an unusual natural display in the sky. The bright circle is known as a sun halo, and it may look like a rainbow surrounding the Sun.

Sun Halo Forms From Ice Crystals

A sun halo forms when sunlight passes through ice crystals in Earth's atmosphere. The light bends and creates a circular ring around the Sun. The ring can appear white or show faint rainbow-like colours along its edges. The phenomenon is caused by hexagonal ice crystals high in the atmosphere.

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These crystals catch and bend light, splitting and deflecting it to form a circle around the Sun or the Moon. Similar halos can also appear around the Moon. Johannesburg Planetarium astronomer Claire Flanagan explained the display in an interview published on TimesLIVE. She said: The rainbow ring around our sun is called a sun halo.

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Just like a rainbow, it doesn't last long and will probably be gone within the next hour. Cirrus clouds help set the stage for the light show. These are the wispy-shaped clouds formed at a high altitude, and they contain plenty of ice crystals. When sunlight passes through them, the halo appears.

Halo May Indicate Approaching Rain

The high clouds that produce sun halos can form ahead of an approaching weather front. Their appearance may therefore indicate that a weather system is moving closer. This does not mean the halo itself brings rain, but it can be a sign that rain is on the way. While it is wonderful to catch a glimpse of the visual display for social media, Flanagan advised people not to look directly at the Sun.

Doing so could cause eye damage. The same caution applies whenever a halo or similar bright sky event is visible. The national weather service has explained in past statements that it is refractions splitting and deflecting the light, forming a circle around the Sun or Moon. The colourful display is a weather condition caused by light, not an odd sign of rain or bad luck.

Observers Should Not Look At Sun

Sun halos are not rare in themselves, but they often go unnoticed because they fade quickly. Observers may see them during the summer months or at other times when high ice clouds are present. The display usually disappears within an hour. The South African Weather Service has also noted that the ring can appear white or show faint rainbow colours.

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Residents across Gauteng shared images of the halo as it drew attention to the unusual natural display in the sky. Storms have left families homeless in KZN as disaster teams assess damage, and SAWS warns of more rain and damaging winds. Eight of South Africa's 10 most expensive suburbs are in Cape Town, with average or median property prices above R20 million.

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