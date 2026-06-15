Henderson Believes Bellingham Can Be England's 'X Factor' at World Cup

England's Jordan Henderson believes Jude Bellingham can be the country's 'X factor' at the World Cup as Thomas Tuchel's men chase a first major trophy for 60 years.

England 's Jordan Henderson believes Jude Bellingham can be the country's 'X factor' at the World Cup as Thomas Tuchel 's men chase a first major trophy for 60 years.

England are among the favourites for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States after a string of near-misses at recent European Championships and World Cups. Henderson, speaking at England's Kansas City base, tipped fellow midfielder Bellingham, 22, to have a big impact over the next few weeks despite an injury-hit season. The former Liverpool captain said the Real Madrid star had made huge progress since his international debut as a 17-year-old in 2020.

He added that Bellingham's influence on the team is immense and that he gives them something special. Henderson also spoke highly of Tuchel, saying that he has created a good environment and culture with the group in just over a year. England face a stiff test against Croatia in their Group L opener in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, before matches against Ghana and Panama.

Henderson praised AC Milan's Franck Kessie, saying he is probably the best midfielder he has played against in his career. He believes Kessie is a top world-class player and a big fan of his, hoping he doesn't perform as well as he can against England





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