Emergency crews in Johannesburg are resuming the search for eleven-year-old Anqobile Jiyela on Thursday after weather forced a suspension. A helicopter, drone, and multiple dive teams are being deployed to locate the girl swept away by flash floods in Soweto.

Rescue teams in Johannesburg are expected to resume their critical search for missing eleven-year-old Anqobile Jiyela on Thursday morning at eight am. The operation follows a temporary suspension on Wednesday due to worsening weather conditions that made it unsafe for rescue crews to continue operating.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) confirmed that the delay was necessary to ensure the safety of the teams involved in the recovery effort. The girl was swept away by severe flash floods on Tuesday afternoon in Thompsonville Extension 3, Soweto. The incident occurred after school transport dropped her and other children off in the area. Emergency services initially received conflicting reports regarding the children involved in the disaster.

Also read Search Continues for Missing 11-Year-Old Anqobile Jiyela After Soweto Floods Kill Man

Floyd Brink Confirms Divers Deployed

However, the missing child's father has since confirmed that the eleven-year-old who disappeared is his daughter. City of Johannesburg Manager Floyd Brink stated that extensive resources are being deployed to assist with the search and recovery operation. These resources include divers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and additional personnel from subsurface rescue units. Brink noted that approximately eighteen divers from JMPD and six more from subsurface teams are currently on site.

Advertisement

Their primary focus is to comb the waterways where the child was last seen. In an effort to broaden the search area, authorities have also introduced aerial technology to the operation. A drone was brought in to help assist with the search and recovery efforts, although early attempts to locate the girl using this method were not successful. The introduction of a helicopter is now part of the strategy to cover ground more effectively.

This air support is intended to provide a comprehensive view of the affected waterways. Brink indicated that the search focus is expected to shift downstream from the initial incident site. Authorities suspect the girl may have been carried approximately one kilometer downstream from Snake Park. This is where rescue teams will really start to focus their intensive efforts.

Authorities Urge Public River Safety

The combination of aerial and underwater search methods aims to maximize the chances of locating the missing child. The City has urged all residents to take immediate precautions regarding the ongoing hazardous conditions. Officials are advising the public to avoid crossing rivers and streams while going about their daily activities. City teams continue their efforts to assist the affected family during this difficult time.

Johannesburg EMS teams are working closely with other municipal departments, including the Johannesburg Roads Agency, to address flooding hazards in the affected areas. The search operation remains a priority for local authorities and the community. Members of the community have also joined in large numbers to support the rescue teams. The combined efforts of professional rescuers and local volunteers highlight the widespread concern for the missing girl.

Advertisement

Rescue teams are expected to continue their exhaustive search through the weekend.