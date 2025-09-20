Helen Zille to Run for Mayor of Johannesburg: DA Announces Candidate

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg. Zille, speaking at a rally in Soweto, outlined her vision for the city, focusing on improving basic services, combating corruption, and restoring the city's vibrancy. The announcement follows weeks of anticipation regarding her candidacy.

DA leader John Steenhuisen emphasized the significance of Johannesburg's success for the entire nation, stating that the city's corruption, decay, and mismanagement cannot be tolerated.

Zille, in her acceptance speech, described Johannesburg as a prime example of the detrimental effects of poor governance. She framed her candidacy as a return to her roots, highlighting her deep connection to the city where she was born, raised, and built her life. She painted a picture of a once-vibrant city that has lost its luster, citing issues like potholes, neglected infrastructure, and safety concerns, referencing water scarcity and the decay of once-proud neighborhoods. \Zille articulated a vision for the city's renewal, emphasizing the power of the people in a democracy to demand change. She vowed to combat corruption and mismanagement, aiming to reclaim the city for its residents. Her campaign will concentrate on building a municipal administration that employs skilled professionals based on merit, not political affiliation. Zille stressed the importance of delivering basic services, such as water, sewage management, waste removal, road maintenance, traffic light functionality, and electricity provision. She emphasized the resilience of Johannesburg's residents, believing that they are the driving force behind the city's potential and renewal. Zille stated that the residents have the power to make a difference with a strong mayor and municipal government. Zille then reprised President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments earlier last week that DA-led municipalities have outperformed ANC run towns and metros. “There is no braver act for a political leader than endorsing his main political opponent. Make no mistake, that is exactly what the president did. He told South Africa that the DA’s political offer is better than the ANC’s,” Zille said. This echoes Ramaphosa’s endorsement that DA-led municipalities are proving to be better managed than ANC run cities. \Zille's plan focuses on practical solutions rather than ideological frameworks, stressing the delivery of fundamental services. She also intends to channel the city's financial resources responsibly. The underlying message of Zille’s campaign is that a united effort can restore the City of Gold to its former glory and bring prosperity to its residents. She emphasized that the city's recovery hinges on the ability of the mayor and the municipal government to work with the residents and harness their energy. The candidate’s campaign will center on a practical approach to governance, aimed at bringing the city back to its former glory through effective management and services. The DA’s strategy seems to be built on showcasing their governance skills, and utilizing the people’s support to drive change within the city





